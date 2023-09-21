NFC East news: Cowboys fear that star CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice

The Dallas Cowboys are undefeated (2-0) and have the league’s top defensive unit, but a Thursday afternoon injury to Trevon Diggs could alter the NFL’s Super Bowl landscape.

According to Tom Pelissero, Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs is feared to have suffered a torn ACL.

The #Cowboys fear that Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/ZbZvotcQTy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire