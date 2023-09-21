NFC East news: Cowboys fear that star CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice

Advertisement
Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs reportedly suffered torn ACL in practice

Glenn Erby

The Dallas Cowboys are undefeated (2-0) and have the league’s top defensive unit, but a Thursday afternoon injury to Trevon Diggs could alter the NFL’s Super Bowl landscape.

According to Tom Pelissero, Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs is feared to have suffered a torn ACL.

