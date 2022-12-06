NFC East makes another strong statement

Not only did the Commanders and Giants play such a tight game it ended in a 20-20 tie, but the Cowboys again provided the week’s most dominant performance, and the Eagles put a whoopin’ on the Titans.

After Week 13 games, the NFC East record is now 34-13-2. By contrast, the closest division to this success in 2022 has been the AFC East whose overall record is now 30-18.

Eagles 11-1

Cowboys 9-3

Giants 7-4-1

Commanders 7-5-1

The tie in New York meant that on the same day when Seattle won at Los Angeles, both the Commanders and Giants could have done much worse with a loss. The Giants could have fallen into a tie with the Seahawks at 7-5. The Commanders could have fallen to 7-6, a full game behind the Seahawks. So both the Commanders and Giants remained very much alive in pursuit of the playoffs.

Ok, yes, the Cowboys roughed up the Colts who entered the game 4-7-1. However, the Eagles really took care of business destroying a Titans team that came into the game 7-4. No one compares the Titans to teams like the Colts this season.

Dallas was in a tough, tightly contested game in the second half, leading only 21-19, when suddenly it was like they literally turned on the switch. “Ok, let’s get serious now.” What followed were five yes, five fourth-quarter Cowboys touchdowns, resulting in a 54-19 massacre of the Colts.

Both the Eagles and Cowboys have shown they can defeat good teams; yet, in the last three weeks, the Cowboys have shown they can destroy NFL teams. One of those teams was the Vikings 40-3 in Minnesota. Keep in mind the Vikings are 10-2 this season. Did I forget to mention their two losses were convincing losses to the Eagles and the Cowboys?

Barring a major injury, don’t be surprised to find the Cowboys and Eagles continuing to play the best football throughout the end of this regular season.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire