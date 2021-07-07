NFC East lands at bottom of CBS Sports ranking of NFL divisions by QBs

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league and as teams jockey for Super Bowl position, the best teams will likely be led by some of the top signal-callers on the planet.

Whether it’s Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert or Lamar Jackson, the NFL is full of game-changing players at the position, and a couple of quarterbacks play in the same division.

CBS Sports ranked all eight divisions in the NFL by quarterbacks, and the NFC East landed last on the list despite having Dak Prescott.

8. NFC East

QBs: Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Ryan Fitzpatrick (Washington), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Daniel Jones (Giants) Prescott does everything well as the point guard of Dallas’ loaded offense, so long as the Cowboys’ banged-up line can keep him upright upon his own return from injury. Fitzpatrick is a clear upgrade on Alex Smith, bringing more pizzazz to Washington’s aerial attack, but he’s also 38 with an extensive injury and turnover history. Hurts has the legs, the smarts and the poise to capture Philly’s heart, but he’s still unproven as a long-term passer. Jones, meanwhile, remains physically gifted as a dual threat and now has solid weaponry but has lost the ball — or control of the game — too many times early on to be fully trusted.

The AFC West, led by Mahomes and Herbert, landed ahead of the NFC West, with Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford at the helm.

