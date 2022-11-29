NFC East keeps rolling, goes 3-1 in Week 12

The NFC East continues to outperform all expectations, again going 3-1 in Week 12.

The Giants were the only divisional team to lose, falling 28-20 to the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving.

The Eagles outscored the Packers 40-33 and the Commanders survived the Falcons 19-13.

Eagles 10-1

Cowboys 8-3

Giants 7-4

Commanders 7-5

If the season had ended after Week 12, it would mark the first time in NFL history that all four teams in a division qualified for the playoffs. But of course, it is also just as true that this is only the third season where seven teams from each conference will qualify and participate in the playoffs.

Eagles outscore Packers 40-33

Philadelphia Eagles safety K’Von Wallace (42) reacts after breaking up a Green Bay Packers pass. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts passed for 153 yards on 16 completions for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for an Eagles-record for a quarterback 157 yards. What a game!

Miles Sanders now has eight rushing touchdowns, having ran for two against the Packers in his 143 yards on 21 carries,

Cowboys dominate Giants in second half

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after he sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Down 13-7 at the half to the Giants, the Cowboys proceeded to score 21 consecutive points, taking control of the game.

Trailing 13-7 it appeared the Cowboys would most likely settle for a field goal when they faced a 3rd & Goal from the 15. But Dak Prescott was on target to Dalton Schultz; Dallas went ahead 14-13 and then was dominant to lead 28-13. The play seemed to be a huge momentum lift for the Cowboys.

The Dallas defense was absolutely dominant for a large stretch of the game. They limited Giants RB Saquon Barkley to only 39 yards in his 11 carries.

They held Daniel Jones to only 14 rushing yards, and Micah Parsons sacked him twice. Parsons now has accumulated 12 sacks.

Giants outplayed in second half

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Giants center Nick Gates accused Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons of punching him in the face.

Four players who have been out injured — right tackle Evan Neal (knee), tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), guard Ben Bredeson (knee) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) — could be ready for the team’s next game against the Washington Commanders.

Looks like the Giants early schedule was much easier than the latter. The Giants have a very difficult road ahead: Washington and Philadelphia twice each, at Minnesota and home against Indianapolis.

Commanders survive Falcons 19-13

Nov 27, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) tips a pass by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) ultimately intercepted by Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Robinson Jr. ran for his first 100-yard game, totaling 105 yards. He also was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke.

It was a good day for Washington’s offensive line. The Commanders rushed for 176 yards on a rainy day, and quarterback Taylor Heinicke was not sacked.

Daron Payne contributed six tackles for the Commanders, including two for loss. He deflected Marcus Mariota’s pass from the 4-yard line which was subsequently intercepted by Kendall Fuller, saving the win for the Commanders.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire