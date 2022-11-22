NFC East goes 3-1 in Week 11

The NFC East (29-12) continued its run of having the best record of the divisions in the NFL, winning three of four in Week 11.

The AFC East (26-14) also has each of its teams with a winning record. However, with the Eagles being two games better than the Dolphins and Bills, the NFC East still holds the edge.

Dallas was super impressive going to Minnesota and kicking the Vikings 40-3. It was hands down the most impressive victory by an NFL team thus far in 2022.

The Eagles scored late to escape Indianapolis with a 17-16 win, while Washington went to Houston and shut down the Texans 23-10.

However, the Giants were disappointing, losing at home to the Lions 31-18.

Eagles 9-1

Cowboys 7-3

Giants 7-3

Commanders 6-5

Eagles escape Indy 17-16

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles with the ball Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Jalen Hurts came up big down the stretch. For the day, Hurts completed 18 of 25 passing attempts for 190 yards, a 107.1 passer rating, and he also led the team in rushing with 86 yards on his 16 carries and his winning 8-yard touchdown run.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards had ten tackles and two tackles for loss on the day.

Jason Kelce played in his 169th career regular-season game, which ties Chuck Bednarik (169, 1949-62) for the most games played by an offensive lineman in Eagles history.

Cowboys beat up Vikings 40-3

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20). Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons executed a strip sack of Kirk Cousins on the game’s first third down play. It was definitely a sign of things to come as the Cowboys manhandled the Vikings.

Parsons and Dorance Armstrong each recorded two sacks apiece as the Cowboys accomplished seven sacks on the day.

The Cowboys defense only yielded a total of 183 yards. While Tony Pollard carried 15 times for 80 yards. Even more, he had six receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns.,

Giants embarrassed at home by Lions 31-18

D’Andre Swift of the Lions scores a TD in the second half. The New York Giants lost to the Detroit Lions 31-18 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 20, 2022.

It was a bad day for the Giants. But Darius Slayton produced another fine statistical day with five catches for 86 yards. Daniel Jones was actually productive. passing for 341 yards and rushing for 50.

The Giants defense could produce no pressure. Thus they earned no sacks and just three QB hits on the day. The Lions went 6-for-13 on third downs, 4-for-5 in the redone and 4-for-4 in goal-to-goal situations.

Saquon Barkley had an unusually unproductive day, gaining only 22 yards in his 15 carries.

Commanders coast to 23-10 win at Houston

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball as Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, the Commanders defense was good enough and the Texans offense lousy enough that after the first half, the Texans had managed a single first down, five total yards (6 rushing, -1 passing).

Antonio Gibson led the way in Houston, accumulating 72 rushing yards in 18 attempts and 31 receiving yards in his three receptions. Gibson rotating with Brian Robinson Jr. continued to prove to be effective. Robinson produced 57 rushing yards in his 15 carries.

Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat both produced two quarterback sacks and Daron Payne added a fifth. Allen led the team with 3 tackles for a loss; Sweat had 2 as did Casey Toohill as well.

