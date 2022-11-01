NFC East goes 3-1 in Week 8

The NFC East continues to shine, winning three of four games in NFL Week 8.

The Eagles remained undefeated rolling the Steelers, the Cowboys owned the Bears, the Commanders came from behind late in Indianapolis to win, and the Giants lost on the road to NFC West leader Seattle.

Eagles 7-0

Cowboys 6-2

Giants 6-2

Commanders 4-4

Eagles dominate Steelers 35-13

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are now 7-0 for the first time since 2004.

Jalen Hurts passed for 285 yards and four touchdown passes, including three to A.J. Brown, all three in the first half. Brown continues to be a force. He concluded his day with 156 receiving yards on six receptions.

Hurts overall completed 19 of his 26 attempts in a very efficient game, demonstrated in his stellar 140.6 passer rating. Get this, each of Hurts touchdown passes were for 25+ yards.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was difficult for the Steelers to block as he collected eight tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

Cowboys run by Bears 49-29

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and guard Zack Martin (70) celebrates a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard enjoyed an exceptional day rushing for 131 yards in only 14 carries.

The Cowboys jumped on the Bears early, scoring touchdowns on their first four offensive possessions. Perhaps they lost some intensity as the Bears got back into the game early in the third quarter, before a Pollard run and Micah Parsons fumble-return TD, put Dallas up again comfortably.

Dak Prescott continues to post efficient games for the Cowboys. Take Sunday for example; what NFL quarterback would not love to complete 21 of 27 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns for a 114.5 passer rating?

Giants fall on road to Seattle 27-13

New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson (22) celebrates following a fumble recovery against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) joins Jackson at left. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams shined despite the 14-point defeat, Sunday. Williams collected five solo tackles (eight total), one tackle for loss, his first sack of the season, and an additional five quarterback hits.

Daniel Jones has shined often this season, but not at Seattle in Week 8. Jones completed 17 of 31 attempts for 176 yards which is only 5.7 yards per attempt. After rushing for over 100 yards in Week 7, Jones was limited to only 20 rushing yards in his 6 carries.

Darius Slayton is now a starter, and he produced Sunday with 66 receiving yards on five receptions where he was targeted six times.

The Giants now 6-2 will enjoy a bye in Week 9 before they face the Houston Texans in Week 10.

Commanders Rally to top Colts 17-16

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the ball over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5). Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

On their first four possessions of the second half, the Commanders woefully produced 22 total yards of offense. Taylor Heinicke then delivered several clutch plays, leading Washington on 82 and 89-yard scoring drives on their final two possessions.

Terry McLaurin produced the athletic and gritty play of the day. Five yards behind Colts corner Stephon Gilmore, Taylor Heinicke’s pass allowed Gilmore to catch up with McLaurin. Both leaped in the air for the ball, and McLaurin while in the air, literally snatched the ball from Gilmore at the Colts 1.

Jamin Davis produced a huge defensive stop of Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. On a 3rd & Goal from the 1, Davis, shot through the gap, meeting Taylor before he reached the line of scrimmage, forcing the Colts to settle for a field goal.

Tress Way punted six times for 494 yards, an average of 49 yards per punt. Way didn’t just punt for distance. He also, placed four punts inside the 20-yard line. Standing in his own end zone, after a sack forced the punt, Way came through with a 65-yarder, to put the Commanders in a much better position.

