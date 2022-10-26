NFC East goes 3-0 in Week 7

Is there any doubt the NFC East is the NFL’s best division seven weeks through this season?

The Commanders topped the Packers, the Giants won in Jacksonville, and the Cowboys easily defeated the Lions. Only the Eagles did not win, but that was because they were scheduled for their bye week.

Eagles 6-0

Giants 6-1

Cowboys 5-2

Commanders 3-4

Giants win 4th straight, beat Jaguars 23-17

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) tries to run down New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8). [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Brian Daboll has instantly turned the woeful Giants into a real playoff caliber team.

For example, the Giants have already won three “road” games this season. They had not done that since the 2009 season.

Their 6-1 record is their best in seven games since the 2008 season.

Daniel Jones has now already led five game-winning drives this season, leading the NFL.

Daboll continues to use the mobility of Jones. Jones rushed for 107 yards, which was the most by a Giants quarterback since 1934.

Cowboys defense shines in 24-6 win over Lions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4). Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys defense forced four Detroit Lions turnovers, and kept the Lions out of the end zone entirely.

The Cowboys defense has been such a force this season, keeping opponents under 20 points in six games and under 10 points in three games.

Tony Pollard was very effective as he averaged 6.9 yards a carry in his 89 rushing yards, while quarterback Dak Prescott returned after missing five games, to complete 19 of his 25 passing attempts for 207 yards and a 113.2 passer rating.

Commanders rally, hold on to defeat Packers 23-21

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Down 14-3, Washington rallied to score 20 consecutive points to lead 23-14 and held on for the 23-21 win, their second straight.

Terry McLaurin hauled in five receptions for 73 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown that provided Washington it’s first lead of the day (17-14). His two receptions during Washington’s final possession provided two additional first downs.

The Commanders kept the ball from Aaron Rodgers Sunday, owning the time of possession statistic 37:07 to 22:53. The Commanders had touchdown drives of 83 and 74 yards, and field-goal drives of 72 and 61 yards.

After a horrendous start, which included a pick-six interception, Taylor Heinicke recovered nicely, finishing 20 of 33 for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Antonio Gibson had his best game of the season Sunday. Gibson ran the ball 10 times for 59 yards, collected three pass receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown, and also returned three kickoffs for 78 yards.

Eagles Week 7 Bye

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29). (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

The Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL through seven weeks at 6-0.

The Eagles are number one in the NFL in turnover ratio at +12 through only six games. Thus, they are averaging being +2 in each of their games, a tribute to their defense and the offense led by Jalen Hurts.

Hurts has played a major role in the Eagles being eighth on 3rd downs. The Eagles are converting 43.7 percent of their third downs.

The Eagles defense is fourth in points allowed (17.5) and in total defense yards allowed (297.8). They are first in takeaways (14).

