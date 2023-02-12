NFC East, Eagles going for another Super Bowl championship

Did you realize that in the 57 Super Bowls played, the NFC East has been represented 22 times?

The division has also won 13 of those 21 previously played Super Bowls. The Eagles playing Sunday marks the 22nd time the division has had a team make it to the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles are making their fourth appearance in the season finale. In their previous three NFC Championships, the Eagles won the Super Bowl once and lost twice.

In Super Bowl LII (52) the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, on Febr. 4, 2018. The Patriots defeated the Eagles in SB XXXIX (39) 24-21 on Feb. 6, 2005. They also lost in SB XV (15) to the Oakland Raiders 27-10.

Our very own Washington Redskins have won the NFC Championship five times, winning three Super Bowls and losing two. Washington lost Super Bowl VII (7) to the undefeated 17-0 Miami Dolphins, falling 14-7, on Jan. 14, 1973. They also lost to the Los Angeles Raiders in SB XVIII (18) 38-9 on Jan. 22, 1984.

Washington’s first Super Bowl title came in SB XVII (17) on Jan. 30, 1983, defeating Miami 27-17. John Riggins was the MVP. Doug Williams was then the MVP in SB XXII (22) when Washington routed the Denver Broncos 42-10 on Jan. 3, 1988. The third title was earned in SB XXVI (26) when the Redskins defeated the Buffalo Bills 37-24 (after leading 24-0 and 37-10) on Jan. 26, 1992. Mark Rypien was the SB MVP.

The Dallas Cowboys have appeared eight times, most for the division, winning five and losing three. Dallas won SB VI (6) over Miami 24-3 on Jan. 16, 1972. They defeated Denver in SB XII (12) 27-10 on Jan. 15, 1978. The next Dallas win was over Buffalo in SB XXVII (27) 52-17, Jan. 31, 1993. The following season they again defeated Buffalo 30-13 in SB XXVIII on Jan. 30, 1994. The most recent Dallas win was in SB XXX (30) 27-17 over Pittsburgh on Jan. 28, 1996.

The Cowboys have also lost three times in the big game. The first was to the Baltimore Colts in SB V (5) 16-13, Jan. 17, 1971. Dallas then lost twice to Pittsburgh, in SB X (10) 21-17, Jan. 18, 1976, and in SB XIII (13), 35-31, Jan. 21, 1979.

Finally, it’s the New York Giants who have the best Super Bowl record of the NFC East teams, winning four and losing once. The Giants defeated the Broncos in SB XXI (21) 39-20 on Jan. 25, 1987, the Bills in SB XXV (25) 20-19 on Jan. 27, 1991, the Patriots 17-14 in SB XLII (42) on Feb. 3, 2008, and again the Patriots 21-17 in SB XLVI (46), Feb. 5, 2012.

The lone Giants’ Super Bowl loss occurred in SB XXXV (35) when the Giants were trounced by the Baltimore Ravens 34-7 on Jan. 28, 2001.

