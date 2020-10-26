NFC East: Cowboys reportedly trying to trade Everson Griffen

Cowboys apparently willing to be sellers trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles and Cowboys will play on Sunday Night Football in a game with major implications in the NFC East race.

But despite being just a half game out of first place, the Cowboys are reportedly interested in being sellers at the trade deadline. Well, they’re at least dangling one of their veteran defensive linemen, according to a report.

This is an interesting one: The #Cowboys have made it known that DE Everson Griffen is available in a trade, source says. About half of his $6M salary is left for a team looking for edge help. Makes sense with Dallas’ record. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2020

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 3.

Sure, it makes sense for the Cowboys to trade away talent because of their record. But they’re also just a half game out of first place in the division and have a chance to move into sole possessions of first place this weekend with a win.

Earlier on Monday, ESPN also reported that the Cowboys have been shopping Griffen:

“Multiple sources said the Cowboys have shopped Griffen, who had a sack against Washington, but have not found any takers. Would the Cowboys be better served to keep playing Griffen, who is on a one-year deal that has $3 million in guarantees, or develop fifth-round pick Bradlee Anae, who was inactive for the first time with the return of Randy Gregory from suspension?”

Griffen, 32, hasn’t played at a super high level in 2020 — at least not at the Pro Bowl level he reached in four of the five previous seasons — but he does have 2 1/2 sacks and six QB hits this season.

Where might Griffen end up in a trade? ESPN Ed Werder has an idea:

#Cowboys DE @EversonGriffen has little over $3M on contract. Trade with #Seahawks makes sense. They rank 29th in both sack rate and pressure rate. Seattle has $3.7 million in cap room. There was mutual interest between Seattle and Griffen before he chose Dallas. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 26, 2020

It shouldn’t be too surprising to see the Cowboys at 2-5 be willing to trade players at the deadline. On the other hand, they are right behind the Eagles in the division and play they twice more this season.

According to FiveThirtyEight, here are the chances of each division team to win the NFC East:

Eagles: 64%

Washington: 20%

Cowboys: 11%

Giants: 5%

After seven weeks of NFL action, the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East.



Eagles: 2-4-1

Washington: 2-5

Cowboys: 2-5

Giants: 1-6 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 25, 2020

NFC East point differentials after seven weeks:



Washington: -32

Eagles: -33

Giants: -52

Cowboys: -67 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 25, 2020

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube