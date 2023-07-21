NFC East 2023: Which Philadelphia Eagles can statistically lead the division

As teams begin reporting for training camp, NFL players are preparing to have the best statistical season of their careers.

Whether quarterbacks, receivers, linebackers or defensive backs, a player's statistics often shape the perception of that player's value and can help set up lucrative contracts. Look no further than Jalen Hurts, who signed a record-breaking, five-year contract in April after he led the team to the Super Bowl and was among the top signal-callers in the league last year.

Set to report to camp on July 25, the Eagles had multiple players statistically lead the NFC East in certain categories last season. With the team coming off a Super Bowl loss, players will be hungry to improve and have their best season yet.

That said, here are predictions for the NFC East leaders in each major statistical category in the 2023 season:

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Hurts led the division in passing yards last year by nearly 500 despite only playing in 15 regular season games. Completing 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards, Hurts proved to the rest of the league that he is more than capable in the passing game. And with the Eagles returning their top weapons in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, there’s no reason to think last year's MVP runner-up won’t be competing for the most passing yards in the division again this year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Prescott has led the NFC East in touchdown passes every year since 2018, outside of 2020, when he only played in five games. Finishing with 23 passing touchdowns in 12 games last season, Prescott has proven year after year that he is bound to find the end zone on a consistent basis. The Cowboys also added Brandin Cooks to the weapons Prescott has at his disposal.

Eagle who could lead the division: Jalen Hurts

Hurts was one passing touchdown short of Prescott last season, aided by playing in three more games than Prescott did. After another offseason to develop as a passer, Hurts could reach the 30-touchdown mark in 2023 and be among the passing touchdown leaders in the NFL.

Rushing yards: Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs for a first down during an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The Dallas Cowboys placed their franchise tag on Tony Pollard on Monday, March 6, 2023, and still hope to work out a long-term deal with the running back who is coming off a breakout season. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

With Ezekiel Elliott no longer on the team, Pollard is cemented as the clear-cut No. 1 running back on the Cowboys roster. While splitting carries with Elliott last season, Pollard still managed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on 193 carries. Although he is coming off a fractured fibula, Pollard said back in June he expects to be fully cleared for training camp. If so, he is primed for a breakout year.

Eagle who could lead the division: D'Andre Swift

A new addition to Philadelphia's roster, Swift is in line to take over for Miles Sanders as the team's starting tailback. The Eagles may utilize more of a running back-by-committee approach, but Swift's potential could be unleashed in a system that is set up for rushers to flourish.

Rushing touchdowns: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

If he didn't prove it in the regular season, Hurts showed the entire world how much of a red-zone threat he is in February's Super Bowl, scoring three touchdowns inside the 5-yard line. While they didn't count toward his regular season amount, Hurts' 13 scores on the ground in 2022 were still tied for second-most in the league. And after the NFL made no rule change for the quarterback sneak play that Hurts and the Eagles perfected last season, Hurts is primed to score just as much, if not more, in 2023.

Receiving yards: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown plays during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Brown had career bests last season with 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also led the Eagles in targets in his first year paired with Hurts, as it didn't take long for the duo to find a connection. The NFC East had three other receivers reach 1,000 yards in 2022 — Dallas' CeeDee Lamb, Washington's Terry McLaurin and Brown's teammate, DeVonta Smith. But with his knack for finding the ball down the field, Brown is in the best position out of the four to lead the division in yards once again.

Receiving touchdowns: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb is entering the fourth year of his five-year rookie deal and will look to make his case for a contract extension this season. Since entering the league three years ago, he has more receptions, yards and touchdowns than the year prior. Last season, he finished with 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine scores. With a fully-healthy Prescott throwing to him, Lamb could be in store for his most productive season.

Eagle who could lead the division: A.J. Brown

Brown was first in the division and tied for third in the league in touchdowns last season with 11. Even if teams focus on limiting Brown's big-play ability, his frame and catch radius makes him a constant red-zone threat.

Total tackles: Bobby Okereke, New York Giants

After four years with the Indianapolis Colts, Bobby Okereke signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the New York Giants this offseason.

Okereke was one of the Giants' top free-agent signings after he was 10th in the league in total tackles last season with the Indianapolis Colts, recording 151, the most in his four-year career. Reaching the 150-tackle mark is easier said than done, but there is a reason the Giants prioritized so much money for the inside linebacker.

Eagle who could lead the division: Nakobe Dean

With the Eagles losing T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White this offseason, Dean is set up for a breakout second-year campaign. The 2022 third-round pick finished 2022 with 13 total tackles in a reserve role for the Eagles, but Philadelphia's offseason moves indicate the organization expects him to develop into a starting linebacker. Coming out of Georgia, Dean was widely regarded as one of the biggest steals in the 2022 NFL draft. Now, he has a chance to make that statement come to fruition.

FILE - Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during pregame warmups before an NFL game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Houston. The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Daron Payne worth $90 million with $60 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday, March, 12, 2023, because the contract had not been announced. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

Payne had 18 tackles for loss in 2022, tied for the fourth most in the league. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle was one of three Commanders, along with Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat, to have at least 14 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. With that amount of talent on the Commanders' defensive front, opposing offensive lines will have their hands full with Payne.

Eagle who could lead the division: Josh Sweat

The Eagles have several candidates who could lead the division in tackles for loss, including Hasson Reddick, Brandon Graham and 2023 first-round pick Jalen Carter. But Sweat led the team in tackles for loss last year, and at 26 years old, he may be just entering his prime while playing along one of the top defensive lines in the league.

Sacks: Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants 38-7. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

As an instrumental part of Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl, Reddick was a force to be reckoned with in his first season with the Eagles. He finished tied for second in the league in sacks with 16, a career-high for the 28-year-old. But even after a career year, Reddick thinks he has plenty more in the tank.

“I’m in great shape,” Reddick told the Philadelphia Inquirer last month. “As crazy as it sounds, I feel as if there’s still more levels for me to tap into. I’m extremely excited and looking to build on another great year. I want to continue to progress on what I did and what the team did last year."

Interceptions: Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7), Nahshon Wright (25) and others celebrate Diggs intercepting a Carolina Panthers' Sam Darnold pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Diggs has been a ball-hawk ever since he entered the league in 2020, recording 17 interceptions in three years. As Diggs enters the final year of his rookie contract, this season could be pivotal in earning a massive payday as one of the cornerstones of Dallas' defense.

Eagle who could lead the division: Darius Slay

Slay led the league in interceptions in 2017 and had three in each of his past two seasons. Despite reports that the Eagles were going to release him, the veteran cornerback managed to stay on the roster and will play his fourth season with Philadelphia this fall.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: NFC East 2023: Predicting which Philadelphia Eagles can lead the East