NFC Draft Haul rankings
My Draft Haul rankings combine each organization’s returns from the NFL Draft and UDFA process to determine who brought in the most talent, and who got the best return on investment (ie how much talent was acquired in relation to how much pick equity was spent).
To determine point values, I used Michael Lopez’s “blended draft chart.” This chart values slots based on overall average pick performance and star likelihood at that slot. ROI was determined by a formula involving overall talent acquired and equity spent.
Below, I give condensed thoughts on each team’s draft class and UDFA crop. For my full thoughts, check out my NFL Draft grades, AFC UDFA rankings, and NFC UDFA rankings.
I’ve also noted each team’s 2023 NFL Draft holdings as of today, and ranked each teams’ projected 2023 draft equity. I used Tankathon for the order. For R1 draft equity, instead of giving the team projected for the first pick (Falcons) the entire trade-chart 1.1 point total, I averaged the slots between 1-8, 9-16, 17-24, and 25-32, and gave each team in those ranges the average total.
Rankings below are out of all 32 NFL teams. Projected comp picks denoted with a star. Scroll right in the tables for comps, RAS scores, height, and weight.
Arizona Cardinals | Draft Equity rank: 29 | Talent acquired: 29 | ROI: 19
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.55
TE1
55
8.2
6035
245
3.87
ED15
81
8.69
6041
267
3.100
ED18
91
8.72
6052
247
6.201
RB28
295
Chris Ivory
8.69
5116
220
6.215
Lecitus Smith
iOL21
244
Nate Davis
6.52
6033
313
7.244
Christian Matthew
CB88
X
8.46
6022
195
7.256
ED24
132
Ola Adeniyi
5.65
6027
257
7.257
iOL17
188
6.4
6047
318
UDFA
RB32
310
5.97
5074
198
UDFA
Darrell Baker Jr.
CB40
335
9.1
6007
190
UDFA
RB39
383
4.11
5082
192
UDFA
DL36
433
5.25
6036
278
UDFA
QB22
459
4.1
6027
219
UDFA
WR74
490
Demetrius Byrd
4.52
6004
196
UDFA
WR89
X
6.08
5115
184
UDFA
WR92
X
3.35
6003
175
UDFA
WR105
X
2.61
5091
181
UDFA
Cole Bentley
iOL66
X
6.97
6033
310
UDFA
DL51
X
7.3
6022
284
UDFA
EDGE61
X
8.14
6025
280
UDFA
Will Miles
EDGE67
X
7.35
6050
279
UDFA
S67
X
2.29
5102
186
UDFA
S99
X
2.44
5103
184
NFL Draft: Arizona got solid value in the slots they picked in. The McBride pick was a bit of a surprise with Zach Ertz on the roster, but Kliff Kingsbury should be able to leverage McBride’s versatility to get him on the field early. EDGE was a huge need and the Cardinals attacked it with a pair of strong selections at the end of Round 3.
UDFA: Baker has a shot to crack the roster and was worth the investment on measurables alone. The rest of this crop is uninspiring. The pair of running backs were the other big investment, but both are extreme long-shots to crack the roster. Ronnie Rivers will enter camp as RB5, and Pledger is likely entering as RB7.
2023 draft equity rank: 17
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
21
Arizona
2
53
Arizona
3
85
Arizona
3*
103
Arizona
4
124
Arizona
5
157
Arizona
5*
175
Arizona
6
197
Arizona
6*
214
Arizona
7
237
Arizona
Projected 2023 picks
Atlanta Falcons | Draft Equity rank: 9 | Talent acquired: 6 | ROI: 6
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.8
WR1
9
Mike Evans
6037
219
2.38
ED6
29
Shaq Barrett
8.91
6026
247
2.58
LB8
77
10
6034
243
3.74
QB3
38
9.61
6033
213
3.82
ED16
82
9.05
6032
239
5.151
RB14
197
7.4
5106
221
6.190
iOL23
272
7.53
6040
319
6.213
TE10
186
6071
262
UDFA
OT15
154
Bruce Campbell
7.67
6066
290
UDFA
LB22
241
6.41
6024
238
UDFA
WR46
318
5.85
5096
182
UDFA
DL29
361
7.49
6017
296
UDFA
Tyler Vrabel
OT30
367
7.6
6056
315
UDFA
S30
404
7.65
6004
207
UDFA
Tyshaun James
WR61
412
Kristian Wilkerson
9.55
6022
214
UDFA
Jared Bernhardt
WR69
453
Chris Hogan
7.32
6011
189
UDFA
CB55
488
1.25
6001
181
UDFA
TE58
X
4.36
6045
270
UDFA
Ryan Johnson
iOL59
X
5.06
6057
314
UDFA
Tyler Witt
iOL64
X
4.29
6021
304
UDFA
OT44
X
6056
321
UDFA
Timmy Horne
DL44
X
6042
323
UDFA
Kobie Whiteside
DL48
X
3.56
6004
317
UDFA
Bryce Rodgers
DL61
X
2.33
6023
309
UDFA
DL84
X
5.71
6034
287
UDFA
LB43
X
Akeem Ayers
4.93
6053
244
UDFA
S53
X
6.64
6007
186
UDFA
S55
X
7.95
6007
200
NFL Draft: Atlanta kicked off the record-setting receiver run we saw in R1 in the 1.8 slot with Drake London, who I agreed was the best prospect at that position in the class. Sorely needed infusion to the league’s worst receiving corps. Liked the value on Ebiketie and Ridder at positions of need. Also appreciated that Atlanta refused to reach throughout.
UDFA: The two names to watch here are Dare Rosenthal and Nate Landman. Rosenthal would have been drafted if not for questions about his maturity from earlier in his career at LSU. He played LT along a very strong UK offensive line, finishing No. 21 in PFF grade last year and No. 20 in run-blocking amongst this OT class. Landman is a fearless gap-plugger who triggers downhill quickly and arrives with a thud. He could turn into an early-down tone-setter against the run if his body doesn’t betray him.
2023 draft equity rank: 4
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
1
Atlanta
2
33
Atlanta
3
65
Atlanta
4
104
Atlanta
4
120
Atlanta
5
137
Atlanta
7
217
Atlanta
Projected 2023 picks
Carolina Panthers | Draft Equity rank: 17 | Talent acquired: 12 | ROI: 3
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.6
OT2
5
Trent Williams
8.51
6040
328
3.94
QB2
21
Jake Plummer
6015
215
4.120
Brandon Smith
LB12
139
9.97
6034
244
6.189
ED19
101
9.17
6045
247
6.199
iOL18
202
Matt Slauson
7.56
6046
311
7.242
CB22
166
6.39
5114
183
UDFA
WR31
216
5.82
6005
177
UDFA
DL23
312
1.03
6025
354
UDFA
LB33
401
6.21
6010
229
UDFA
WR64
424
4.28
6020
191
UDFA
WR70
461
9.4
6015
185
UDFA
Davis Cheek
QB27
X
Matt Flynn
5.63
6020
216
UDFA
QB31
X
3.9
6030
239
UDFA
John Lovett
RB61
X
Reuben Droughns
4.57
5114
215
UDFA
Talolo Limu-Jones
WR97
X
6.01
6040
225
UDFA
WR112
X
8.79
6006
193
UDFA
Josh Babicz
TE33
X
Antony Auclair
8.14
6057
255
UDFA
TE60
X
6.26
6044
252
UDFA
Arron Mosby
EDGE52
X
6030
250
UDFA
Carson Taylor
EDGE69
X
7.04
6034
241
UDFA
LB50
X
6.6
5110
231
UDFA
DeJaun Cooper
LB79
X
7.65
6026
229
UDFA
S44
X
9.1
5111
170
NFL Draft: Who could have guessed that Ikem Ekwonu, a top-5 overall prospect in the class and a local product, would fall to No. 6? I loved the dart throw on Matt Corral in R3 for a team that desperately needed a talent infusion in the QB room. While I don’t think Corral is a viable option to start immediately, I like his odds of turning into a quality starter down the line. I really liked the Day 3 plan. Why not roll the dice on Brandon Smith, Amare Barno, and Kalon Barnes' physical packages (or Mays' pedigree)?
UDFA: Carolina targeted the wide receiver position during the UDFA free-for-all. Rambo surprisingly went undrafted after popping off for a 79-1172-7 last season. Rambo is an adept route-runner blessed with good length and play speed. Parchment has good size and has shown refined skills on the field, but he's a below-average athlete who may not have NFL juice. Opposite story for Henry, a raw prospect with dynamic athleticism. At nearly 6’2, Henry ran a 4.46 with 90th-percentile or better showings in the vertical jump, broad jump, and 3-cone. Henry averaged nearly 20 yards per catch on his 48 grabs at Virginia.
2023 draft equity rank: 10
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
7
Carolina
2
39
Carolina
4
110
Carolina
5
143
Carolina
7
223
Carolina
Projected 2023 picks
Chicago Bears | Draft Equity rank: 20 | Talent acquired: 22 | ROI: 23
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.39
CB6
45
Byron Jones
9.69
5114
198
2.48
S5
57
9.14
6013
206
3.71
Velus Jones Jr.
WR26
185
7.16
5116
204
5.168
Braxton Jones
OT12
121
8.44
6054
307
5.174
ED17
86
Benson Mayowa
9.74
6051
252
6.186
Zachary Thomas
iOL26
306
9
6047
305
6.203
RB31
305
4.83
5106
209
6.207
iOL36
375
8.46
6020
299
7.226
Ja'Tyre Carter
OT25
248
6033
312
7.254
S31
408
5107
198
7.255
Trenton Gill
P5
X
6043
220
UDFA
LB19
222
7.35
6014
239
UDFA
OT27
300
Charles Leno
6.77
6042
303
UDFA
TE21
353
Cameron Brate
7.33
6061
247
UDFA
CB54
476
2.55
6024
203
UDFA
Mike Greene
DL38
449
Cedric Woodard
5.45
6023
281
UDFA
QB40
X
6022
206
UDFA
RB53
X
6.88
5084
206
UDFA
RB62
X
Maurice Morris
9.56
5110
212
UDFA
RB77
X
5.86
5093
179
UDFA
Henry Litwin
WR84
X
7.18
5110
189
UDFA
WR87
X
5096
166
UDFA
Luke Little
WR100
X
6033
220
UDFA
Cyrus Holder
WR123
X
8.37
6026
198
UDFA
TE37
X
7.17
6041
239
UDFA
TE40
X
7.57
6043
240
UDFA
Brandon Chapman
TE53
X
6.96
6047
243
UDFA
TE62
X
1.28
6023
235
UDFA
Tristen Taylor
OT69
X
9.52
6050
315
UDFA
Kainoa Fuiava
DL49
X
6027
316
UDFA
Ralph Holley
DL59
X
6.83
6006
297
UDFA
DL68
X
2.64
6040
308
UDFA
Josh Black
ED80
X
6025
284
UDFA
LB52
X
7.83
6022
226
UDFA
CJ Avery
LB61
X
7.28
5117
230
UDFA
Ezekiel Barnett
LB69
X
6017
228
UDFA
LB95
X
5.35
6002
234
UDFA
Dishon McNary
CB58
X
6003
190
UDFA
CB102
X
2.29
5092
194
UDFA
Derick Bush
CB104
X
5.53
5112
194
UDFA
CB106
X
7.13
6015
200
UDFA
Tre Bugg
CB110
X
5.1
5111
189
UDFA
Jaylon Jones
S48
X
9.18
5106
190
UDFA
S61
X
2.89
5116
198
UDFA
Jon Alexander
S87
X
3.88
6020
217
NFL Draft: No argument with the first two picks, solid secondary options in the slots they picked. I thought Velus Jones was an enormous reach in Round 3. With such a shoddy offensive line in front of Justin Fields, I was surprised the Bears didn’t pick a prospect at that position until Round 5. That said, Braxton Jones was a strong developmental stab at that point.
UDFA: The Bears should have been in the catbird seat during UDFA discussions – there aren’t many other rosters in the NFL where UDFA could have felt better about potentially cracking the opening-day roster. So how does Chicago leave the UDFA process with only one prospect I had a draftable grade on?
2023 draft equity rank: 8
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
8
Chicago
2
40
Chicago
3
72
Chicago
4
111
Chicago
5
144
Chicago
7
224
Chicago
Projected 2023 picks
Dallas Cowboys | Draft Equity rank: 16 | Talent acquired: 15 | ROI: 12
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.24
Tyler Smith
OT5
31
DonoVan Smith
8.77
6047
327
2.56
ED12
65
Pernell McPhee
9.72
6035
258
3.88
WR10
58
8.62
6015
193
4.129
TE7
140
6.75
6046
245
5.155
Matt Waletzko
OT17
164
Larnel Coleman
9.96
6067
305
5.167
DaRon Bland
CB47
414
8.17
6002
197
5.176
LB17
213
9.87
6030
239
5.178
John Ridgeway
DL9
155
4.73
6052
320
6.193
Devin Harper
LB34
410
9.51
6002
234
UDFA
iOL16
167
8.35
6033
299
UDFA
WR29
200
5.7
6007
217
UDFA
CB30
210
9.61
6014
201
UDFA
LB20
230
7.61
6025
239
UDFA
S17
233
8.95
6020
212
UDFA
S19
253
Darrick Forrest
8.48
6006
213
UDFA
WR39
263
7.2
6011
209
UDFA
WR44
307
9.02
6007
182
UDFA
ED35
325
9.03
6027
249
UDFA
iOL39
387
2.58
6034
297
UDFA
TE25
452
8.4
6036
246
UDFA
La'Kendrick Van Zandt
S38
467
8.09
5114
210
UDFA
CB53
474
6016
185
UDFA
ED47
493
2.86
6040
254
UDFA
QB36
X
6022
204
UDFA
Aaron Shampklin
RB50
X
8.28
5093
194
UDFA
RB59
X
5.95
5097
202
UDFA
Dennis Houston
WR79
X
7.58
6011
198
UDFA
Amon Simon
OT56
X
2.88
6046
303
UDFA
Storey Jackson
LB73
X
6.29
6017
224
UDFA
K7
X
6010
215
NFL Draft: If you're going to assume risk in a transaction, you can't extend yourself to do so. More so than anything, that was my issue with this class. I love Smith's ability, but he's a penalty machine who has a lot to work on. I had one of the highest grades on Williams in the industry... and Dallas reached over it on a Greg Hardy-like upside gamble. Clark's career will be delayed -- and it might even be in jeopardy -- due to a spine injury.
UDFA: I had a R5 grade on C Alec Lindstrom, R6 grades on WR Dontario Drummond and CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, and R7 grades on LB Aaron Hansford, S Markquese Bell, and S Juanyeh Thomas. Lindstrom is a smart, athletic, undersized interior lineman with NFL bloodlines. Drummond is a 215-pound slot receiver that only runs a 4.65, but he’s a sure-handed, tackle-breaking machine who gets after it blocking. Taylor-Stuart was a top-40 overall recruit who has an ideal blend of length and speed (4.42), but he needs to find a position (corner or free safety?), refine his technique, and improve his instincts. If the light ever turns on, he'll be a player.
2023 draft equity rank: 22
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
26
Dallas
2
58
Dallas
3
90
Dallas
4
129
Dallas
4*
136
Dallas
5
162
Dallas
6
202
Dallas
6*
210
Dallas
6*
212
Dallas
7
242
Dallas
Projected 2023 picks
Detroit Lions | Draft Equity rank: 5 | Talent acquired: 5 | ROI: 13
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.2
EDGE1
2
9.88
6065
268
1.12
WR3
12
6014
180
2.46
ED11
62
9.7
6025
270
3.97
S7
85
6007
203
5.177
TE14
264
6040
248
6.188
LB14
180
9.27
5110
236
6.217
ED42
421
Arthur Moats
7.92
6002
244
7.237
CB21
161
8.89
5114
188
UDFA
OT14
143
5.36
6064
328
UDFA
Josh Johnson
WR35
240
3.72
5104
179
UDFA
WR48
323
6015
208
UDFA
WR49
327
6.55
5075
172
UDFA
RB37
371
Brian Calhoun
4.4
5104
201
UDFA
CB45
399
3.83
6003
180
UDFA
TE26
486
3.73
6032
244
UDFA
TE63
X
6030
260
UDFA
iOL50
X
6.66
6051
317
UDFA
Zein Obeid
OT53
X
8.53
6042
309
UDFA
EDGE53
X
6.5
6001
289
UDFA
Cedric Boswell
CB73
X
3.02
5103
185
UDFA
Najee Reams
S82
X
4.71
6005
195
NFL Draft: The Lions capitalized on Jacksonville’s mistake in the top slot to keep local hero Aidan Hutchinson in the state of Michigan. Then, Detroit made a dramatic trade with a division rival to move up 20 slots to grab Jameson Williams right as receivers started flying off the board... at a price the Jimmy Johnson and Rich Hill charts suggested was a bargain. There weren’t any more fireworks in the class, but Detroit found good value in its slots and didn’t reach.
UDFA: Eze lacks height, but he has freakish length, with a wingspan of 7’2. He gets his hands on you first and they arrive like defibrillators. But Eze will need to improve his lower-body strength for his presumed move to OG in the NFL, and he’s going to need to cut down on the penalties. Outside of that, Detroit made a concerted effort to attack UDFA receivers, bringing in three that I ranked inside the top-377. Expect at least one of them to hang on the active roster, and perhaps even two.
2023 draft equity rank: 3
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
3
Detroit
1
28
Detroit
2
35
Detroit
3
67
Detroit
4
106
Detroit
5
139
Detroit
6
179
Detroit
6
198
Detroit
Projected 2023 picks
Green Bay Packers | Draft Equity rank: 8 | Talent acquired: 10 | ROI: 20
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.22
LB6
64
Anthony Walker Jr.
9.63
6036
242
1.28
DL2
27
Tommie Harris
9.59
6027
304
2.34
WR6
32
Javon Walker
9.96
6041
208
3.92
Sean Rhyan
iOL10
83
8.17
6046
323
4.132
WR24
173
6016
204
4.140
iOL13
114
9.59
6042
307
5.179
Kingsley Enagbare
ED13
70
Brian Orakpo
6.21
6040
271
7.228
S27
374
Brandon King
8.92
6027
230
7.234
DL24
326
3.59
6051
338
7.249
OT13
127
Bobby Massie
6055
324
7.258
WR43
297
Kenny Bell
6.14
6007
191
UDFA
RB13
190
9.55
5093
202
UDFA
LB26
278
5.54
6013
226
UDFA
Caleb Jones
OT36
427
1.9
6087
370
UDFA
RB45
428
6.07
5100
202
UDFA
OT37
434
K.C. McDermott
5.37
6056
312
UDFA
WR65
436
5.52
6041
209
UDFA
CB51
445
Shaun Prater
8.22
5102
191
UDFA
Ryder Anderson
ED43
448
7.6
6062
276
UDFA
S41
497
Josh Bullocks
4.55
5115
205
UDFA
QB37
X
Zach Smith
0.57
6031
207
UDFA
Danny Davis III
WR78
X
2.44
6003
188
UDFA
WR124
X
6031
218
UDFA
TE35
X
4.97
6001
234
UDFA
TE54
X
4.42
6047
248
UDFA
Cole Schneider
iOL55
X
6031
309
UDFA
iOL83
X
7.12
6041
310
UDFA
OT43
X
6043
290
UDFA
DL47
X
0.32
6026
308
UDFA
Hauati Pututau
DL80
X
6031
306
UDFA
EDGE55
X
3.64
6027
246
UDFA
Caliph Brice
LB89
X
7.2
6014
233
UDFA
Zafir Kelly
CB103
X
3.92
5112
178
UDFA
S68
X
7.97
5114
195
UDFA
Kendall Karcz
S92
X
6000
185
UDFA
Alex Spillum
S95
X
5.88
6017
188
NFL Draft: I hated the Quay Walker pick. The rest of the class was legitimately slick work from Brian Gutekunst. Swooping in to grab Watson was inspired, via a shocking trade with the archrival Vikings. As was stealing Tom, Enagbare, and Rasheed Walker on Day 3.
UDFA: Tyler “Spin Shady” Goodson is a sweet-footed air back with joystick agility. Goodson is a fabulous receiver. He lacks play strength and goes down on first contact – which was a bad fit behind Iowa’s offensive line last year. Goodson’s down 2021 season is the reason he didn’t get drafted – but his pre-2021 work, athletic profile, and on-field skills all screamed middle-round pick. While Goodson was the only Packers UDFA I had a draftable grade on, the Packers managed to snatch up eight additional prospects on my 500 board.
2023 draft equity: 25
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
29
Green Bay
2
61
Green Bay
3
93
Green Bay
4
132
Green Bay
5
165
Green Bay
5*
169
Green Bay
7
219
Green Bay
7
245
Green Bay
Projected 2023 picks
Los Angeles Rams | Draft Equity rank: 31 | Talent acquired: 32 | ROI: 29
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
3.104
iOL15
150
8.76
6050
308
4.142
Decobie Durant
CB29
209
Buster Skrine
5.14
5095
183
5.164
RB18
246
3.49
5092
199
6.211
Quentin Lake
S22
309
6014
199
6.212
CB25
183
1.55
6001
205
7.235
EDGE71
X
9.33
6017
235
7.253
S36
455
5.47
5100
192
7.261
AJ Arcuri
OT41
483
Jay Humphrey
6.97
6070
308
UDFA
K2
267
Ryan Succop
6007
220
UDFA
Dion Novil
DL31
373
JorDan Phillips
3.43
6012
300
UDFA
Jack Snyder
iOL37
381
Chandon Herring
9.5
6050
306
UDFA
Brayden Thomas
ED40
394
Wyatt Huber
6.72
6030
258
UDFA
Jake Hummel
LB35
425
9.47
6017
225
UDFA
WR88
X
6030
202
UDFA
TE39
X
9.38
6064
244
UDFA
TE41
X
8.11
6020
256
UDFA
Elijah Garcia
DL86
X
8.87
6053
290
UDFA
Benton Whitley
EDGE50
X
6025
257
UDFA
EDGE72
X
2.59
6012
255
UDFA
LB67
X
6020
244
UDFA
TJ Carter
CB62
X
3.62
5092
189
UDFA
Duron Lowe
CB71
X
4.32
5096
186
UDFA
Caesar Williams
CB86
X
6001
190
UDFA
Jairon McVea
S66
X
5.58
5090
182
UDFA
S96
X
5100
191
NFL Draft: The Rams made a show in the lead-up to the NFL Combine that they would not be sending their GM and head coach. During the team’s Super Bowl celebration, GM Les Snead wore a shirt reading “[Expletive] them picks.” The Rams have shown there is more than one way to skin a cat. But their lack of scouting effort stuck out like a sore thumb on Draft Weekend. This is a non-athletic class with almost zero upside – I see a lot of summer cuts.
UDFA: The Rams signed the best UDFA kicker – Dicker the Kicker – and didn’t do much of note outside of that. But Dicker will be given a fair shot to compete with Matt Gay, who bounced around a bit before, among other things, eliminating his former team the Buccaneers from the 2021 playoffs with a game-winning kick.
2023 draft equity rank: 31
Rd
Ovr
Team
2
60
LA Rams
3
92
LA Rams
5
164
LA Rams
5*
172
LA Rams
5*
173
LA Rams
6
193
LA Rams
6
204
LA Rams
6
205
LA Rams
6*
213
LA Rams
7
244
LA Rams
7*
250
LA Rams
Projected 2023 picks
Minnesota Vikings | Draft Equity rank: 13 | Talent acquired: 16 | ROI: 22
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.32
S2
24
9.92
6022
202
2.42
CB5
36
6002
194
2.59
iOL12
103
7.42
6035
312
3.66
LB9
90
David Long
8.9
6000
226
4.118
CB16
120
9.55
6020
201
5.165
Esezi Otomewo
ED27
187
6.65
6053
284
5.169
RB24
281
Xavier Jones
6.38
5112
203
6.184
OT18
174
5.71
6045
310
6.191
WR28
194
Andre Roberts
8.08
5112
192
7.227
TE29
X
8.8
6044
258
UDFA
RB36
359
9.72
5106
209
UDFA
K3
362
6020
197
UDFA
ED39
388
Jonathon Greenard
8.83
6035
255
UDFA
WR99
X
2.69
6011
210
UDFA
Josh Sokol
iOL89
X
7.55
6020
309
UDFA
Tyarise Stevenson
DL63
X
1.24
6020
352
UDFA
LB44
X
Samuel Ebukam
6.44
6017
246
UDFA
S83
X
7.57
6005
218
NFL Draft: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first two picks were strong. Both targeted a leaking secondary crying out for help. Cine joins Harrison Smith in what will become the hardest-hitting safety duo in the NFL. After that, it was hit-and-miss. I’m confused by the Ingram pick. It felt like the Vikings reached for a prospect with a serious off-field concern in his past by at least a round, a prospect who doesn’t have the ceiling to justify the reach. The Asamoah pick was similarly odd. If you wanted to take an undersized linebacker, by all means. But why Asamoah over Nakobe Dean? Minnesota could have traded down half a round and still picked the latter.
UDFA: Koback is a big-play runner with plenty of athleticism. He ran for more than 4,000 yards over four years in school while displaying soft hands as a receiver (54 catches the past two years). Koback isn’t likely to beat out either Kene Nwangwu or Ty Chandler for a roster spot, but is worth stashing on the practice squad. Brkic will have a real chance to unseat Greg Joseph this summer. Vilain drew rave reviews out of rookie camp. The Vikings have a ton of bodies to compete for backup OLB spots in the new 3-4 defense, but Vilain has a path to work his way up the depth chart to the Week 1 active roster as the Vikes transition to a new scheme.
2023 draft equity rank: 16
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
12
Minnesota
2
44
Minnesota
3
76
Minnesota
5
148
Minnesota
6
188
Minnesota
6*
211
Minnesota
6*
215
Minnesota
Projected 2023 picks
New Orleans Saints | Draft Equity rank: 11 | Talent acquired: 13 | ROI: 18
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.11
WR2
11
8.68
6004
185
1.19
OT4
22
Kyle Turley
9.95
6071
333
2.49
S9
111
9.06
6001
199
5.161
D'Marco Jackson
LB15
193
8.26
6006
234
6.194
DL21
293
Doug Worthington
9.14
6044
294
UDFA
RB10
156
6.61
5115
213
UDFA
Smoke Monday
S14
171
Barry Church
6.46
6016
207
UDFA
Dai'Jean Dixon
WR25
181
Andre Holmes
5.9
6030
205
UDFA
CB26
201
Keenan Lewis
7.2
6020
195
UDFA
CB38
277
Josh Lay
6.19
5115
192
UDFA
S23
316
Greg Blue
9.19
6003
209
UDFA
LB29
348
7.04
5114
224
UDFA
TE22
363
Briley Moore-McKinney
9.07
6061
253
UDFA
LB40
472
7.63
6013
220
UDFA
Eric Wilson
iOL47
479
Eric Heitmann
8.68
6035
306
UDFA
WR73
480
8.15
6052
218
UDFA
Lewis Kidd
iOL48
485
8.05
6060
311
UDFA
Preston Haire
QB42
X
5111
200
UDFA
Rashid Shaheed
WR120
X
5105
185
UDFA
Derek Schweiger
iOL68
X
6034
314
UDFA
Sage Doxtater
OT50
X
6063
350
UDFA
DL50
X
6011
286
UDFA
Elijah James
DL88
X
1.85
6042
297
UDFA
EDGE57
X
3.42
6023
267
UDFA
Joel Dublanko
LB56
X
6.84
6025
243
UDFA
Bryce Notree
LB88
X
5.63
6024
233
UDFA
CJ Holmes
S86
X
1.52
5105
184
UDFA
K9
X
5110
174
UDFA
Daniel Whelan
P6
X
6060
215
NFL Draft: I really liked what the Saints did in Round 1. I was surprised Olave didn’t get more love during the pre-draft process, but the Saints saw what I saw. Penning in New Orleans is one of the coolest fits in the draft – he’s Kyle Turley 2.0 but in a bigger package. I have to ding the grade, though, because I didn’t think the Saints did much with their final three selections in comparison to what they could have.
UDFA: The Saints signed four players I had draftable grades on, and 12 total prospects on my 500 board. That group had an average size-adjusted RAS athletic composite slightly above the 75th-percentile. Smith is a profit-taking runner that's rarely finished behind the line. He exhibits good patience and tempo, along with crisp cuts into the hole in Baylor’s wide-zone system. In this RB class, Smith finished top-10 last year in both overall PFF grade and yards after contact per attempt. Monday is long and athletic, and a proven playmaker in the SEC (three-straight years with a pick-6). Monday will be able to contribute on special teams immediately. But he’s a risk-taker who can leave himself susceptible to getting burned in coverage.
2023 draft equity rank: 29
Rd
Ovr
Team
2
45
New Orleans
3
77
New Orleans
4
116
New Orleans
5
149
New Orleans
7
229
New Orleans
7*
256
New Orleans
Projected 2023 picks
New York Giants | Draft Equity rank: 1 | Talent acquired: 3 | ROI: 28
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.5
EDGE2
3
9.63
6040
256
1.7
OT1
4
6074
345
2.43
WR12
80
7.36
5080
178
3.67
iOL34
364
8.33
6042
313
3.81
CB20
152
7.46
6004
178
4.112
TE8
149
9.66
6047
250
4.114
Dane Belton
S12
136
9.42
6006
205
5.146
LB18
220
Tony Fields II
9.47
6011
234
5.147
D.J. Davidson
DL19
275
4.1
6035
328
5.173
Marcus McKethan
iOL30
329
Matt Feiler
7.1
6064
341
6.182
LB13
148
K.J. Wright
9.6
6036
243
UDFA
S16
191
6.45
6000
199
UDFA
Austin Allen
TE15
283
8.08
6075
252
UDFA
DL22
298
5.56
6035
304
UDFA
RB30
303
5.38
5111
203
UDFA
DL27
347
Frederick Jones
6017
347
UDFA
Josh Rivas
iOL38
385
Braden Smith
5.48
6055
330
UDFA
CB46
407
8.68
6002
182
UDFA
Jeremiah Hall
TE24
418
Alex Armah
2.51
6015
239
UDFA
WR71
471
4.31
6017
218
UDFA
WR85
X
Sammie Parker
6.91
5073
178
UDFA
iOL53
X
T.J. Johnson
0.26
6023
303
UDFA
iOL70
X
0.74
6053
350
UDFA
Ben Adler
iOL75
X
3.41
6037
337
UDFA
Barry Wesley
OT52
X
5.34
6063
312
UDFA
Antonio Valentino
DL53
X
4.73
6024
298
UDFA
DL56
X
7.55
6017
278
UDFA
Dennis Johnson
DL73
X
7.23
6020
309
UDFA
EDGE83
X
2.95
6041
236
UDFA
LB54
X
6023
253
UDFA
Darren Evans
CB69
X
6.55
6022
179
UDFA
CB92
X
7.13
6004
204
UDFA
S52
X
4.64
6010
196
UDFA
Brandon Easterling
S62
X
8.68
5106
199
UDFA
Gage Kreski
S72
X
7.96
6007
209
NFL Draft: What an incredible turn of events in the first round to walk away with both Thibodeaux and Neal. Both are former five-stars who more than lived up to the billing in college. To boot, they happened to plug the Giants’ two-biggest needs coming in. I wasn’t as big of a fan of the rest of the class. But it’s hard to argue too much with bringing in two guys that I believe will be NFL stars, both of whom address critical needs.
UDFA: I love the fearlessness Corker plays with. He flies downhill like a bat out of hell looking to de-cleat runners. The biggest question will be if he has the agility to trust in coverage at the next level. Gilbert has the height, long speed, and athleticism for any task, but will need to work on his technique to hang. Allen nearly measured in at 6’8. Not only is he massive and long, but Allen is a very strong athlete for his size. He doesn’t run great routes – struggling to separate – but he knows how to use body to pin defenders to his back, and he spears balls outside his frame and holds on through contact.
2023 draft equity rank: 12
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
9
NY Giants
2
41
NY Giants
3
73
NY Giants
4
112
NY Giants
5
145
NY Giants
5*
170
NY Giants
7
225
NY Giants
7
236
NY Giants
7*
255
NY Giants
Projected 2023 picks
Philadelphia Eagles | Draft Equity rank: 18 | Talent acquired: 14 | ROI: 8
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.13
Jordan Davis
DL1
18
Haloti Ngata
10
6063
341
2.51
Cam Jurgens
iOL6
63
Richie Incognito
9.94
6027
304
3.83
LB2
28
Jessie Tuggle
5113
231
6.181
LB28
322
8.41
6003
231
6.198
TE13
254
8.16
6037
243
UDFA
QB5
93
6033
230
UDFA
CB15
118
5114
189
UDFA
CB23
170
5.03
6002
191
UDFA
DL17
224
6042
351
UDFA
RB22
270
5.99
5105
209
UDFA
William Dunkle
iOL24
279
Kraig Urbik
4.82
6047
347
UDFA
WR50
333
5.92
5080
169
UDFA
S29
398
8
6006
203
UDFA
iOL42
437
Adam Grant
7.91
6055
322
UDFA
OT40
468
7.62
6055
323
UDFA
CB60
X
8.25
5106
183
UDFA
S69
X
5116
202
UDFA
S73
X
0.47
5096
185
NFL Draft: Multiple teams in front of Philadelphia at least gave passing thoughts to taking Jordan Davis, and Baltimore almost assuredly would have taken him had the Eagles not pounced first. Nakobe Dean was one of the draft’s biggest steals. The Eagles only had a pair of R6 picks on Day 3, taking a pair of tweeners with interesting athletic profiles, both of whom have displayed on-field skill on tape.
UDFA: The Eagles invested heavily in UDFA talent, giving Nevada QB Carson Strong a UDFA-record $320k in guarantees, between $217k-$240k to three other prospects (RB Kennedy Brooks, DT Noah Elliss and CB Mario Goodrich), and four-more six-figure guarantees (OG Josh Sills, OG William Dunkle, CB Josh Jobe, and CB Josh Blackwell). Strong was a Day 2 talent if not for questions about the health of his knee – but he’s got a big-league arm and pocket game. Brooks only posted a 4.59 forty, but he runs with exemplary patience, tempo and vision. Goodrich is another guy that outplays his measurables. Jobe played through a turf toe injury last year and didn’t acquit himself well, but has shine if he can return to his 2020 form.
2023 draft equity rank: 9
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
13
Philadelphia
1
19
Philadelphia
2
51
Philadelphia
3
83
Philadelphia
4
122
Philadelphia
5
155
Philadelphia
7
235
Philadelphia
Projected 2023 picks
Seattle Seahawks | Draft Equity rank: 7 | Talent acquired: 11 | ROI: 26
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.9
OT3
16
7.58
6046
311
2.40
ED7
34
9.92
6036
257
2.41
Kenneth Walker III
RB2
41
DeAngelo Williams
9.26
5092
209
3.72
OT8
76
9.73
6063
316
4.109
CB12
97
5.59
6013
193
5.153
CB9
72
9.7
6041
205
5.158
ED21
117
Shareer Miller
7.15
6033
255
7.229
WR17
131
9.25
5110
190
7.233
Dareke Young
WR58
384
9.93
6020
224
UDFA
QB12
260
1.69
6006
206
UDFA
S21
289
Chris Conte
8.12
6021
209
UDFA
S24
320
9.69
6020
203
UDFA
CB43
372
K’Waun Williams
2.97
5104
181
UDFA
S35
440
9.62
6010
201
UDFA
LB39
458
Michael Clay
3.3
5113
221
UDFA
QB23
465
B.J. Daniels
3.24
5084
187
UDFA
Joshua Onujiogu
ED46
489
Peppi Zellner
6030
250
UDFA
Jace Jordan
RB78
X
5100
200
UDFA
WR82
X
Boo Williams
8.22
6037
235
UDFA
WR83
X
4.93
5116
183
UDFA
WR98
X
5090
170
UDFA
Rodney Coates
WR101
X
5.62
6015
193
UDFA
Jake Herslow
WR109
X
5114
181
UDFA
TE44
X
2.7
6023
237
UDFA
iOL58
X
6.27
6023
333
UDFA
iOL86
X
8.2
6026
301
UDFA
Liam Ryan
OT45
X
6047
305
UDFA
Matthew Gotel
DL83
X
3.46
6016
341
UDFA
Vi Jones
LB62
X
8.86
6026
225
UDFA
CB83
X
6.74
6007
188
UDFA
Tyrese Dedmon
S89
X
4.57
6002
195
UDFA
S90
X
6.51
5111
203
UDFA
Race Porter
P8
X
6030
190
NFL Draft: I wasn’t the biggest Cross fan in the industry, and Seattle took him top-10. Regardless, I loved this class. The value Seattle squeezed out of its picks on Friday and Saturday is going to infuse a roster that needed a talent upgrade with exactly that. I was a little confused that the Seahawks didn’t take a QB, but I can’t argue with the players they brought to town.
UDFA: If Seattle doesn’t add another quarterback, Kaleb Eleby is going to have a shot to crack the Week 1 roster behind Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Eleby is short and non-athletic, but he’s got a live arm and uses it to attack the intermediate and deep sectors. He posted a 45/11 TD/INT in college. Eleby is going to have to overcome a tendency to stare-down his primary target if he’s going to hang in the NFL – his margins are too thin to overcome that bugaboo otherwise.
2023 draft equity rank: 1
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
4
Seattle
1
22
Seattle
2
36
Seattle
2
54
Seattle
3
68
Seattle
4
107
Seattle
5
140
Seattle
5
147
Seattle
6
180
Seattle
Projected 2023 picks
San Francisco 49ers | Draft Equity rank: 28 | Talent acquired: 28 | ROI: 17
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.61
ED14
73
Shillique Calhoun
8.6
6025
273
3.93
Tyrion Davis-Price
RB15
212
6.7
6006
219
3.105
WR22
159
6.81
5117
197
4.134
Spencer Burford
OT16
158
6.7
6041
301
5.172
Samuel Womack
CB49
431
7.62
5090
189
6.187
Nick Zakelj
OT26
280
9.83
6061
316
6.220
DL10
163
6010
302
6.221
CB18
133
Ka’Dar Hollman
9.73
6005
197
7.262
QB16
302
4.48
6005
212
UDFA
iOL14
124
7.01
6033
309
UDFA
Leon O'Neal Jr.
S18
245
6.07
6005
204
UDFA
Calvin Turner Jr.
WR51
336
7.06
5113
197
UDFA
Tay Martin
WR52
341
6.45
6014
184
UDFA
WR54
354
7.69
6017
200
UDFA
iOL33
356
9.47
6005
300
UDFA
LB30
368
6006
225
UDFA
RB48
469
7.13
5111
223
UDFA
Marcelino McCrary-Ball
S39
477
Rudy Ford
9.04
5116
212
UDFA
RB69
X
1.9
5117
219
UDFA
Garrett Walston
TE56
X
1.36
6042
241
UDFA
Sam Schlueter
OT46
X
6060
309
UDFA
Kevin Atkins
DL57
X
6022
314
UDFA
Segun Olubi
LB58
X
8.14
6001
225
UDFA
Tayler Hawkins
S45
X
6.08
6000
203
UDFA
S50
X
3.72
5106
195
NFL Draft: The 49ers did little of note in their slots. I was confused by the strategy, and by the picks themselves.
UDFA: West moves well but lacks bulk and play strength. He’s a perfect-fit for a zone-blocking team, and he found a match in signing with the 49ers. The 49ers have Alex Mack as a one-year plan at center. After that, it wouldn’t surprise me if West impressed enough to put himself in serious contention for the 2023 starting lineup. Expect at least one of the 49ers’ three UDFA receiver signings to make the Week 1 roster. Turner was moved all over the place by Hawaii – backfield, slot, out wide, and as a Wildcat QB – and also has extensive special-teams experience.
2023 draft equity: 28
Rd
Ovr
Team
2
56
San Francisco
3
88
San Francisco
3*
101
San Francisco
3*
102
San Francisco
4
127
San Francisco
5
160
San Francisco
5*
176
San Francisco
7
238
San Francisco
7
240
San Francisco
7*
249
San Francisco
Projected 2023 picks
Tampa Bay Bucs | Draft Equity rank: 22 | Talent acquired: 24 | ROI: 27
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.33
ED9
44
9.4
6061
285
2.57
Luke Goedeke
iOL7
69
6050
313
3.91
RB7
135
David Johnson
9.88
6006
215
4.106
TE2
87
6050
245
4.133
Jake Camarda
P3
332
Steve Weatherford
6010
193
5.157
CB13
102
10
6021
199
6.218
TE51
X
3.66
6043
259
7.248
EDGE54
X
5.95
6031
245
UDFA
WR37
257
Lance Moore
5.53
5073
183
UDFA
WR45
313
7.17
5067
167
UDFA
QB19
360
1.11
6036
231
UDFA
S28
377
Andrew Sendejo
7.73
6007
202
UDFA
CB48
416
5.08
6001
201
UDFA
WR72
478
Eddie Royal
4.22
5100
180
UDFA
WR113
X
2.57
6023
218
UDFA
Ben Beise
TE55
X
8.82
6027
247
UDFA
iOL65
X
8.06
6052
302
UDFA
Keegan Cryder
iOL72
X
6044
306
UDFA
Devontay Love-Taylor
iOL91
X
0.46
6033
301
UDFA
Dylan Cook
OT54
X
6.75
6064
308
UDFA
DL71
X
8.17
6027
283
UDFA
EDGE85
X
0.69
6022
259
UDFA
LB48
X
7.53
6012
234
UDFA
LB59
X
6.43
6003
227
UDFA
Jordan Young
LB85
X
3.57
6014
231
UDFA
Don Gardner
CB84
X
8.1
6004
189
UDFA
Parker White
K6
X
6040
203
NFL Draft: I liked the values the Bucs got on Otton and McCollum on Day 3. And I understand why the Bucs paid a small premium for White, one of the two elite receiving backs in this class (the other one, James Cook, went off the board late-R2). Didn’t like the strategy in the other slots.
UDFA: The Bucs have Russell Gage starting in the slot, backed up by Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller – yet three of Tampa Bay's six consequential UDFA signings are slot receivers. That said, I’m a fan of Jerreth Sterns, who led the NCAA in receiving last season before shockingly getting spurned by the NFL Combine. Sterns is small and lacks athleticism, but he’s an awesome route-runner with ball skills.
2023 draft equity rank: 27
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
31
Tampa Bay
2
63
Tampa Bay
3
95
Tampa Bay
5
167
Tampa Bay
5*
171
Tampa Bay
6
207
Tampa Bay
7
221
Tampa Bay
7
247
Tampa Bay
7*
254
Tampa Bay
Projected 2023 picks
Washington Commanders | Draft Equity: 14 | Talent acquired: 20 | ROI: 30
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.16
WR5
25
6.34
5105
181
2.47
DL6
74
6042
310
3.98
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB9
146
6.62
6015
224
4.113
S15
184
Chris Culliver
7.35
6002
194
5.144
QB6
99
6005
224
5.149
Cole Turner
TE9
168
7.38
6064
250
7.230
Chris Paul
iOL20
238
9.45
6037
328
7.240
CB66
X
9.09
5117
201
UDFA
QB10
229
2.4
6075
249
UDFA
TE16
292
7.39
6077
258
UDFA
WR56
366
Reggie Bell
6.91
5090
204
UDFA
iOL35
369
3.05
6031
319
UDFA
ED45
484
3.5
6033
253
UDFA
Dejoun Lee
RB90
X
7.29
5060
173
UDFA
Jonathan Johnson
WR91
X
6.77
6025
196
UDFA
WR114
X
3.83
5105
200
UDFA
TE28
X
6053
230
UDFA
Deionte Knight
EDGE76
X
6.52
6031
280
UDFA
Tre Walker
LB51
X
1.8
6002
235
UDFA
LB53
X
5.9
6002
228
UDFA
LB60
X
6002
216
UDFA
Nijuel Hill
CB79
X
3.81
5087
180
UDFA
CB89
X
6003
216
UDFA
Josh Drayden
CB100
X
1.49
5095
184
UDFA
CB107
X
1.47
5115
191
NFL Draft: I didn’t understand why the Commanders traded out of 1.11, bypassing the chance to take Chris Olave or Jameson Williams, to take Dotson at 1.16. You picked up two extra picks... and did what with them? The only pick of the entire bunch that I saw as a value was Howell… and I was one of the industry’s lowest on him.
UDFA: Kelley is coming off a pair of incredible seasons in the FCS. He’s jumbo-sized short-yardage battering-ram near the goal line. And while he doesn’t have a big arm, Kelley is accurate short and intermediate. Kelley wouldn’t seem to have a great shot of cracking this roster – he enters camp behind Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, and Sam Howell – but may latch on elsewhere if he shows something in the preseason. If not, Washington is assuredly earmarking one of its practice squad slots for his development.
2023 draft equity rank: 15
Rd
Ovr
Team
1
10
Washington
2
42
Washington
3*
98
Washington
4
113
Washington
5
146
Washington
6
186
Washington
7
226
Washington
7*
252
Washington
Projected 2023 picks
