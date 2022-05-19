Breaking News:

NFC Draft Haul rankings

Thor Nystrom
·42 min read

My Draft Haul rankings combine each organization’s returns from the NFL Draft and UDFA process to determine who brought in the most talent, and who got the best return on investment (ie how much talent was acquired in relation to how much pick equity was spent).

To determine point values, I used Michael Lopez’s “blended draft chart.” This chart values slots based on overall average pick performance and star likelihood at that slot. ROI was determined by a formula involving overall talent acquired and equity spent.

Below, I give condensed thoughts on each team’s draft class and UDFA crop. For my full thoughts, check out my NFL Draft grades, AFC UDFA rankings, and NFC UDFA rankings.

I’ve also noted each team’s 2023 NFL Draft holdings as of today, and ranked each teams’ projected 2023 draft equity. I used Tankathon for the order. For R1 draft equity, instead of giving the team projected for the first pick (Falcons) the entire trade-chart 1.1 point total, I averaged the slots between 1-8, 9-16, 17-24, and 25-32, and gave each team in those ranges the average total.

Rankings below are out of all 32 NFL teams. Projected comp picks denoted with a star. Scroll right in the tables for comps, RAS scores, height, and weight.

Arizona Cardinals | Draft Equity rank: 29 | Talent acquired: 29 | ROI: 19

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.55

Trey McBride

TE1

55

Dallas Goedert

8.2

6035

245

3.87

Cameron Thomas

ED15

81

Carl Nassib

8.69

6041

267

3.100

Myjai Sanders

ED18

91

Ben Banogu

8.72

6052

247

6.201

Keaontay Ingram

RB28

295

Chris Ivory

8.69

5116

220

6.215

Lecitus Smith

iOL21

244

Nate Davis

6.52

6033

313

7.244

Christian Matthew

CB88

X

8.46

6022

195

7.256

Jesse Luketa

ED24

132

Ola Adeniyi

5.65

6027

257

7.257

Marquis Hayes

iOL17

188

Larry Warford

6.4

6047

318

UDFA

Ronnie Rivers

RB32

310

Jaret Patterson

5.97

5074

198

UDFA

Darrell Baker Jr.

CB40

335

Derrek Thomas

9.1

6007

190

UDFA

T.J. Pledger

RB39

383

Lavon Coleman

4.11

5082

192

UDFA

LaRon Stokes

DL36

433

Ed Stinson

5.25

6036

278

UDFA

Jarrett Guarantano

QB22

459

K.J. Costello

4.1

6027

219

UDFA

Changa Hodge

WR74

490

Demetrius Byrd

4.52

6004

196

UDFA

Jontre Kirklin

WR89

X

6.08

5115

184

UDFA

JaVonta Payton

WR92

X

3.35

6003

175

UDFA

Stephon Robinson Jr.

WR105

X

2.61

5091

181

UDFA

Cole Bentley

iOL66

X

6.97

6033

310

UDFA

Keonte Schad

DL51

X

7.3

6022

284

UDFA

Manny Jones

EDGE61

X

8.14

6025

280

UDFA

Will Miles

EDGE67

X

7.35

6050

279

UDFA

Kekaula Kaniho

S67

X

2.29

5102

186

UDFA

Alonzo Addae

S99

X

2.44

5103

184

NFL Draft: Arizona got solid value in the slots they picked in. The McBride pick was a bit of a surprise with Zach Ertz on the roster, but Kliff Kingsbury should be able to leverage McBride’s versatility to get him on the field early. EDGE was a huge need and the Cardinals attacked it with a pair of strong selections at the end of Round 3.

UDFA: Baker has a shot to crack the roster and was worth the investment on measurables alone. The rest of this crop is uninspiring. The pair of running backs were the other big investment, but both are extreme long-shots to crack the roster. Ronnie Rivers will enter camp as RB5, and Pledger is likely entering as RB7.

2023 draft equity rank: 17

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

21

Arizona

2

53

Arizona

3

85

Arizona

3*

103

Arizona

4

124

Arizona

5

157

Arizona

5*

175

Arizona

6

197

Arizona

6*

214

Arizona

7

237

Arizona

Projected 2023 picks

Atlanta Falcons | Draft Equity rank: 9 | Talent acquired: 6 | ROI: 6

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.8

Drake London

WR1

9

Mike Evans

6037

219

2.38

Arnold Ebiketie

ED6

29

Shaq Barrett

8.91

6026

247

2.58

Troy Andersen

LB8

77

Baron Browning

10

6034

243

3.74

Desmond Ridder

QB3

38

Marcus Mariota

9.61

6033

213

3.82

Deangelo Malone

ED16

82

Tyus Bowser

9.05

6032

239

5.151

Tyler Allgeier

RB14

197

Alex Collins

7.4

5106

221

6.190

Justin Shaffer

iOL23

272

John Simpson

7.53

6040

319

6.213

John FitzPatrick

TE10

186

Jack Doyle

6071

262

UDFA

Dare Rosenthal

OT15

154

Bruce Campbell

7.67

6066

290

UDFA

Nate Landman

LB22

241

Josey Jewell

6.41

6024

238

UDFA

Stanley Berryhill III

WR46

318

Whop Philyor

5.85

5096

182

UDFA

Derrick Tangelo

DL29

361

Neville Gallimore

7.49

6017

296

UDFA

Tyler Vrabel

OT30

367

Sam Tevi

7.6

6056

315

UDFA

Brad Hawkins

S30

404

Jaquiski Tartt

7.65

6004

207

UDFA

Tyshaun James

WR61

412

Kristian Wilkerson

9.55

6022

214

UDFA

Jared Bernhardt

WR69

453

Chris Hogan

7.32

6011

189

UDFA

Matt Hankins

CB55

488

Harlan Miller

1.25

6001

181

UDFA

Leroy Watson

TE58

X

4.36

6045

270

UDFA

Ryan Johnson

iOL59

X

5.06

6057

314

UDFA

Tyler Witt

iOL64

X

4.29

6021

304

UDFA

Ja'Chai Baker

OT44

X

6056

321

UDFA

Timmy Horne

DL44

X

6042

323

UDFA

Kobie Whiteside

DL48

X

3.56

6004

317

UDFA

Bryce Rodgers

DL61

X

2.33

6023

309

UDFA

Tucker Fisk

DL84

X

5.71

6034

287

UDFA

Kuony Deng

LB43

X

Akeem Ayers

4.93

6053

244

UDFA

Will Adams

S53

X

6.64

6007

186

UDFA

Tre Webb

S55

X

7.95

6007

200

NFL Draft: Atlanta kicked off the record-setting receiver run we saw in R1 in the 1.8 slot with Drake London, who I agreed was the best prospect at that position in the class. Sorely needed infusion to the league’s worst receiving corps. Liked the value on Ebiketie and Ridder at positions of need. Also appreciated that Atlanta refused to reach throughout.

UDFA: The two names to watch here are Dare Rosenthal and Nate Landman. Rosenthal would have been drafted if not for questions about his maturity from earlier in his career at LSU. He played LT along a very strong UK offensive line, finishing No. 21 in PFF grade last year and No. 20 in run-blocking amongst this OT class. Landman is a fearless gap-plugger who triggers downhill quickly and arrives with a thud. He could turn into an early-down tone-setter against the run if his body doesn’t betray him.

2023 draft equity rank: 4

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

1

Atlanta

2

33

Atlanta

3

65

Atlanta

4

104

Atlanta

4

120

Atlanta

5

137

Atlanta

7

217

Atlanta

Projected 2023 picks

Carolina Panthers | Draft Equity rank: 17 | Talent acquired: 12 | ROI: 3

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.6

Ikem Ekwonu

OT2

5

Trent Williams

8.51

6040

328

3.94

Matt Corral

QB2

21

Jake Plummer

6015

215

4.120

Brandon Smith

LB12

139

Germaine Pratt

9.97

6034

244

6.189

Amare Barno

ED19

101

Eli Harold

9.17

6045

247

6.199

Cade Mays

iOL18

202

Matt Slauson

7.56

6046

311

7.242

Kalon Barnes

CB22

166

Brandin Echols

6.39

5114

183

UDFA

Charleston Rambo

WR31

216

Gary Jennings

5.82

6005

177

UDFA

Marquan McCall

DL23

312

Benito Jones

1.03

6025

354

UDFA

Isaiah Graham-Mobley

LB33

401

Dylan Moses

6.21

6010

229

UDFA

Andrew Parchment

WR64

424

DaMarkus Lodge

4.28

6020

191

UDFA

Ra'Shaun Henry

WR70

461

Tiquan Underwood

9.4

6015

185

UDFA

Davis Cheek

QB27

X

Matt Flynn

5.63

6020

216

UDFA

Anthony Russo

QB31

X

Elijah Sindelar

3.9

6030

239

UDFA

John Lovett

RB61

X

Reuben Droughns

4.57

5114

215

UDFA

Talolo Limu-Jones

WR97

X

6.01

6040

225

UDFA

Derek Wright

WR112

X

8.79

6006

193

UDFA

Josh Babicz

TE33

X

Antony Auclair

8.14

6057

255

UDFA

Jovani Haskins

TE60

X

6.26

6044

252

UDFA

Arron Mosby

EDGE52

X

6030

250

UDFA

Carson Taylor

EDGE69

X

7.04

6034

241

UDFA

Khalan Tolson

LB50

X

6.6

5110

231

UDFA

DeJaun Cooper

LB79

X

7.65

6026

229

UDFA

Drew Hartlaub

S44

X

Nick Scott

9.1

5111

170

NFL Draft: Who could have guessed that Ikem Ekwonu, a top-5 overall prospect in the class and a local product, would fall to No. 6? I loved the dart throw on Matt Corral in R3 for a team that desperately needed a talent infusion in the QB room. While I don’t think Corral is a viable option to start immediately, I like his odds of turning into a quality starter down the line. I really liked the Day 3 plan. Why not roll the dice on Brandon Smith, Amare Barno, and Kalon Barnes' physical packages (or Mays' pedigree)?

UDFA: Carolina targeted the wide receiver position during the UDFA free-for-all. Rambo surprisingly went undrafted after popping off for a 79-1172-7 last season. Rambo is an adept route-runner blessed with good length and play speed. Parchment has good size and has shown refined skills on the field, but he's a below-average athlete who may not have NFL juice. Opposite story for Henry, a raw prospect with dynamic athleticism. At nearly 6’2, Henry ran a 4.46 with 90th-percentile or better showings in the vertical jump, broad jump, and 3-cone. Henry averaged nearly 20 yards per catch on his 48 grabs at Virginia.

2023 draft equity rank: 10

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

7

Carolina

2

39

Carolina

4

110

Carolina

5

143

Carolina

7

223

Carolina

Projected 2023 picks

Chicago Bears | Draft Equity rank: 20 | Talent acquired: 22 | ROI: 23

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.39

Kyler Gordon

CB6

45

Byron Jones

9.69

5114

198

2.48

Jaquan Brisker

S5

57

Vonn Bell

9.14

6013

206

3.71

Velus Jones Jr.

WR26

185

Pharoh Cooper

7.16

5116

204

5.168

Braxton Jones

OT12

121

Matt Peart

8.44

6054

307

5.174

Dominique Robinson

ED17

86

Benson Mayowa

9.74

6051

252

6.186

Zachary Thomas

iOL26

306

Graham Glasgow

9

6047

305

6.203

Trestan Ebner

RB31

305

Tony Pollard

4.83

5106

209

6.207

Doug Kramer

iOL36

375

Tyler Orlosky

8.46

6020

299

7.226

Ja'Tyre Carter

OT25

248

Dakota Dozier

6033

312

7.254

Elijah Hicks

S31

408

Quinten Rollins

5107

198

7.255

Trenton Gill

P5

X

6043

220

UDFA

Jack Sanborn

LB19

222

Monty Rice

7.35

6014

239

UDFA

Jean Delance

OT27

300

Charles Leno

6.77

6042

303

UDFA

Chase Allen

TE21

353

Cameron Brate

7.33

6061

247

UDFA

Allie Green IV

CB54

476

Jamal Peters

2.55

6024

203

UDFA

Mike Greene

DL38

449

Cedric Woodard

5.45

6023

281

UDFA

Drew Plitt

QB40

X

Brogan Roback

6022

206

UDFA

De'Montre Tuggle

RB53

X

Reggie Corbin

6.88

5084

206

UDFA

Maurice Burkley

RB62

X

Maurice Morris

9.56

5110

212

UDFA

Demario McCall

RB77

X

5.86

5093

179

UDFA

Henry Litwin

WR84

X

Ray-Ray McCloud

7.18

5110

189

UDFA

Kevin Shaa

WR87

X

5096

166

UDFA

Luke Little

WR100

X

6033

220

UDFA

Cyrus Holder

WR123

X

8.37

6026

198

UDFA

Braden Galloway

TE37

X

Nick Eubanks

7.17

6041

239

UDFA

Jake Tonges

TE40

X

Jacob Hollister

7.57

6043

240

UDFA

Brandon Chapman

TE53

X

6.96

6047

243

UDFA

Johnny Huntley

TE62

X

1.28

6023

235

UDFA

Tristen Taylor

OT69

X

9.52

6050

315

UDFA

Kainoa Fuiava

DL49

X

6027

316

UDFA

Ralph Holley

DL59

X

6.83

6006

297

UDFA

Micah Dew-Treadway

DL68

X

2.64

6040

308

UDFA

Josh Black

ED80

X

6025

284

UDFA

Christian Albright

LB52

X

7.83

6022

226

UDFA

CJ Avery

LB61

X

7.28

5117

230

UDFA

Ezekiel Barnett

LB69

X

6017

228

UDFA

Jamal Brooks

LB95

X

5.35

6002

234

UDFA

Dishon McNary

CB58

X

Deshon Elliott

6003

190

UDFA

Coney Durr

CB102

X

2.29

5092

194

UDFA

Derick Bush

CB104

X

5.53

5112

194

UDFA

Roy Baker

CB106

X

7.13

6015

200

UDFA

Tre Bugg

CB110

X

5.1

5111

189

UDFA

Jaylon Jones

S48

X

9.18

5106

190

UDFA

Bydarrius Knighten

S61

X

2.89

5116

198

UDFA

Jon Alexander

S87

X

3.88

6020

217

NFL Draft: No argument with the first two picks, solid secondary options in the slots they picked. I thought Velus Jones was an enormous reach in Round 3. With such a shoddy offensive line in front of Justin Fields, I was surprised the Bears didn’t pick a prospect at that position until Round 5. That said, Braxton Jones was a strong developmental stab at that point.

UDFA: The Bears should have been in the catbird seat during UDFA discussions – there aren’t many other rosters in the NFL where UDFA could have felt better about potentially cracking the opening-day roster. So how does Chicago leave the UDFA process with only one prospect I had a draftable grade on?

2023 draft equity rank: 8

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

8

Chicago

2

40

Chicago

3

72

Chicago

4

111

Chicago

5

144

Chicago

7

224

Chicago

Projected 2023 picks

Dallas Cowboys | Draft Equity rank: 16 | Talent acquired: 15 | ROI: 12

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.24

Tyler Smith

OT5

31

DonoVan Smith

8.77

6047

327

2.56

Sam Williams

ED12

65

Pernell McPhee

9.72

6035

258

3.88

Jalen Tolbert

WR10

58

Gabriel Davis

8.62

6015

193

4.129

Jake Ferguson

TE7

140

Dalton Schultz

6.75

6046

245

5.155

Matt Waletzko

OT17

164

Larnel Coleman

9.96

6067

305

5.167

DaRon Bland

CB47

414

Amani Oruwariye

8.17

6002

197

5.176

Damone Clark

LB17

213

Ja'Whaun Bentley

9.87

6030

239

5.178

John Ridgeway

DL9

155

Harrison Phillips

4.73

6052

320

6.193

Devin Harper

LB34

410

Quentin Poling

9.51

6002

234

UDFA

Alec Lindstrom

iOL16

167

J.C. Tretter

8.35

6033

299

UDFA

Dontario Drummond

WR29

200

Ron Dugans

5.7

6007

217

UDFA

Isaac Taylor-Stuart

CB30

210

Eli Apple

9.61

6014

201

UDFA

Aaron Hansford

LB20

230

Drue Tranquill

7.61

6025

239

UDFA

Markquese Bell

S17

233

Kamu Grugier-Hill

8.95

6020

212

UDFA

Juanyeh Thomas

S19

253

Darrick Forrest

8.48

6006

213

UDFA

Ty Fryfogle

WR39

263

Travis Fulgham

7.2

6011

209

UDFA

Jaquarii Roberson

WR44

307

Cedrick Wilson

9.02

6007

182

UDFA

Mika Tafua

ED35

325

Malcolm Koonce

9.03

6027

249

UDFA

James Empey

iOL39

387

Greg Mancz

2.58

6034

297

UDFA

Peyton Hendershot

TE25

452

Brevin Jordan

8.4

6036

246

UDFA

La'Kendrick Van Zandt

S38

467

Andrew Wingard

8.09

5114

210

UDFA

Quandre Mosely

CB53

474

Derrick Baity

6016

185

UDFA

Big Kat Bryant

ED47

493

Aaron Lynch

2.86

6040

254

UDFA

Terry Wilson

QB36

X

Vad Lee

6022

204

UDFA

Aaron Shampklin

RB50

X

Matt Breida

8.28

5093

194

UDFA

Malik Davis

RB59

X

Kyle Hicks

5.95

5097

202

UDFA

Dennis Houston

WR79

X

Jhajuan Seales

7.58

6011

198

UDFA

Amon Simon

OT56

X

2.88

6046

303

UDFA

Storey Jackson

LB73

X

6.29

6017

224

UDFA

Jonathan Garibay

K7

X

6010

215

NFL Draft: If you're going to assume risk in a transaction, you can't extend yourself to do so. More so than anything, that was my issue with this class. I love Smith's ability, but he's a penalty machine who has a lot to work on. I had one of the highest grades on Williams in the industry... and Dallas reached over it on a Greg Hardy-like upside gamble. Clark's career will be delayed -- and it might even be in jeopardy -- due to a spine injury.

UDFA: I had a R5 grade on C Alec Lindstrom, R6 grades on WR Dontario Drummond and CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, and R7 grades on LB Aaron Hansford, S Markquese Bell, and S Juanyeh Thomas. Lindstrom is a smart, athletic, undersized interior lineman with NFL bloodlines. Drummond is a 215-pound slot receiver that only runs a 4.65, but he’s a sure-handed, tackle-breaking machine who gets after it blocking. Taylor-Stuart was a top-40 overall recruit who has an ideal blend of length and speed (4.42), but he needs to find a position (corner or free safety?), refine his technique, and improve his instincts. If the light ever turns on, he'll be a player.

2023 draft equity rank: 22

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

26

Dallas

2

58

Dallas

3

90

Dallas

4

129

Dallas

4*

136

Dallas

5

162

Dallas

6

202

Dallas

6*

210

Dallas

6*

212

Dallas

7

242

Dallas

Projected 2023 picks

Detroit Lions | Draft Equity rank: 5 | Talent acquired: 5 | ROI: 13

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.2

Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE1

2

Joey Bosa

9.88

6065

268

1.12

Jameson Williams

WR3

12

Jerry Jeudy

6014

180

2.46

Josh Paschal

ED11

62

John Franklin-Myers

9.7

6025

270

3.97

Kerby Joseph

S7

85

Steven Parker

6007

203

5.177

James Mitchell

TE14

264

Charles Clay

6040

248

6.188

Malcolm Rodriguez

LB14

180

Ben Burr-Kirven

9.27

5110

236

6.217

James Houston IV

ED42

421

Arthur Moats

7.92

6002

244

7.237

Chase Lucas

CB21

161

Shaun Wade

8.89

5114

188

UDFA

Obinna Eze

OT14

143

Jaryd Jones-Smith

5.36

6064

328

UDFA

Josh Johnson

WR35

240

Damonte Coxie

3.72

5104

179

UDFA

Corey Sutton

WR48

323

Geronimo Allison

6015

208

UDFA

Kalil Pimpleton

WR49

327

Dri Archer

6.55

5075

172

UDFA

Greg Bell

RB37

371

Brian Calhoun

4.4

5104

201

UDFA

Jermaine Waller

CB45

399

Johnthan Banks

3.83

6003

180

UDFA

Derrick Deese Jr.

TE26

486

Pharaoh Brown

3.73

6032

244

UDFA

Nolan Givan

TE63

X

6030

260

UDFA

Kevin Jarvis

iOL50

X

Beau Benzschawel

6.66

6051

317

UDFA

Zein Obeid

OT53

X

8.53

6042

309

UDFA

Demetrius Taylor

EDGE53

X

6.5

6001

289

UDFA

Cedric Boswell

CB73

X

3.02

5103

185

UDFA

Najee Reams

S82

X

4.71

6005

195

NFL Draft: The Lions capitalized on Jacksonville’s mistake in the top slot to keep local hero Aidan Hutchinson in the state of Michigan. Then, Detroit made a dramatic trade with a division rival to move up 20 slots to grab Jameson Williams right as receivers started flying off the board... at a price the Jimmy Johnson and Rich Hill charts suggested was a bargain. There weren’t any more fireworks in the class, but Detroit found good value in its slots and didn’t reach.

UDFA: Eze lacks height, but he has freakish length, with a wingspan of 7’2. He gets his hands on you first and they arrive like defibrillators. But Eze will need to improve his lower-body strength for his presumed move to OG in the NFL, and he’s going to need to cut down on the penalties. Outside of that, Detroit made a concerted effort to attack UDFA receivers, bringing in three that I ranked inside the top-377. Expect at least one of them to hang on the active roster, and perhaps even two.

2023 draft equity rank: 3

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

3

Detroit

1

28

Detroit

2

35

Detroit

3

67

Detroit

4

106

Detroit

5

139

Detroit

6

179

Detroit

6

198

Detroit

Projected 2023 picks

Green Bay Packers | Draft Equity rank: 8 | Talent acquired: 10 | ROI: 20

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.22

Quay Walker

LB6

64

Anthony Walker Jr.

9.63

6036

242

1.28

Devonte Wyatt

DL2

27

Tommie Harris

9.59

6027

304

2.34

Christian Watson

WR6

32

Javon Walker

9.96

6041

208

3.92

Sean Rhyan

iOL10

83

Jack Anderson

8.17

6046

323

4.132

Romeo Doubs

WR24

173

Quintez Cephus

6016

204

4.140

Zach Tom

iOL13

114

David Quessenberry

9.59

6042

307

5.179

Kingsley Enagbare

ED13

70

Brian Orakpo

6.21

6040

271

7.228

Tariq Carpenter

S27

374

Brandon King

8.92

6027

230

7.234

Jonathan Ford

DL24

326

Eddie Goldman

3.59

6051

338

7.249

Rasheed Walker

OT13

127

Bobby Massie

6055

324

7.258

Samori Toure

WR43

297

Kenny Bell

6.14

6007

191

UDFA

Tyler Goodson

RB13

190

Chase Edmonds

9.55

5093

202

UDFA

Ellis Brooks

LB26

278

Akeem Davis-Gaither

5.54

6013

226

UDFA

Caleb Jones

OT36

427

Trey Adams

1.9

6087

370

UDFA

B.J. Baylor

RB45

428

Mike Gillislee

6.07

5100

202

UDFA

George Moore

OT37

434

K.C. McDermott

5.37

6056

312

UDFA

Keke Chism

WR65

436

Jamal Custis

5.52

6041

209

UDFA

Raleigh Texada

CB51

445

Shaun Prater

8.22

5102

191

UDFA

Ryder Anderson

ED43

448

Jashon Cornell

7.6

6062

276

UDFA

Tre Sterling

S41

497

Josh Bullocks

4.55

5115

205

UDFA

Max Bortenschlager

QB37

X

Zach Smith

0.57

6031

207

UDFA

Danny Davis III

WR78

X

Cam Phillips

2.44

6003

188

UDFA

Anthony Turner

WR124

X

6031

218

UDFA

Sean Dykes

TE35

X

Cethan Carter

4.97

6001

234

UDFA

Carson Terrell

TE54

X

4.42

6047

248

UDFA

Cole Schneider

iOL55

X

6031

309

UDFA

Will Ulmer

iOL83

X

7.12

6041

310

UDFA

Jahmir Johnson

OT43

X

6043

290

UDFA

Akial Byers

DL47

X

0.32

6026

308

UDFA

Hauati Pututau

DL80

X

6031

306

UDFA

Chauncey Manac

EDGE55

X

3.64

6027

246

UDFA

Caliph Brice

LB89

X

7.2

6014

233

UDFA

Zafir Kelly

CB103

X

3.92

5112

178

UDFA

Xavior Williams

S68

X

7.97

5114

195

UDFA

Kendall Karcz

S92

X

6000

185

UDFA

Alex Spillum

S95

X

5.88

6017

188

NFL Draft: I hated the Quay Walker pick. The rest of the class was legitimately slick work from Brian Gutekunst. Swooping in to grab Watson was inspired, via a shocking trade with the archrival Vikings. As was stealing Tom, Enagbare, and Rasheed Walker on Day 3.

UDFA: Tyler “Spin Shady” Goodson is a sweet-footed air back with joystick agility. Goodson is a fabulous receiver. He lacks play strength and goes down on first contact – which was a bad fit behind Iowa’s offensive line last year. Goodson’s down 2021 season is the reason he didn’t get drafted – but his pre-2021 work, athletic profile, and on-field skills all screamed middle-round pick. While Goodson was the only Packers UDFA I had a draftable grade on, the Packers managed to snatch up eight additional prospects on my 500 board.

2023 draft equity: 25

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

29

Green Bay

2

61

Green Bay

3

93

Green Bay

4

132

Green Bay

5

165

Green Bay

5*

169

Green Bay

7

219

Green Bay

7

245

Green Bay

Projected 2023 picks

Los Angeles Rams | Draft Equity rank: 31 | Talent acquired: 32 | ROI: 29

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

3.104

Logan Bruss

iOL15

150

Austin Corbett

8.76

6050

308

4.142

Decobie Durant

CB29

209

Buster Skrine

5.14

5095

183

5.164

Kyren Williams

RB18

246

Demetric Felton

3.49

5092

199

6.211

Quentin Lake

S22

309

Jordan Poyer

6014

199

6.212

Derion Kendrick

CB25

183

Darius Phillips

1.55

6001

205

7.235

Daniel Hardy

EDGE71

X

9.33

6017

235

7.253

Russ Yeast

S36

455

Bryce Torneden

5.47

5100

192

7.261

AJ Arcuri

OT41

483

Jay Humphrey

6.97

6070

308

UDFA

Cameron Dicker

K2

267

Ryan Succop

6007

220

UDFA

Dion Novil

DL31

373

JorDan Phillips

3.43

6012

300

UDFA

Jack Snyder

iOL37

381

Chandon Herring

9.5

6050

306

UDFA

Brayden Thomas

ED40

394

Wyatt Huber

6.72

6030

258

UDFA

Jake Hummel

LB35

425

Matt Milano

9.47

6017

225

UDFA

Lance McCutcheon

WR88

X

6030

202

UDFA

Jamal Pettigrew

TE39

X

Coby Fleener

9.38

6064

244

UDFA

Roger Carter

TE41

X

Charlie Taumoepeau

8.11

6020

256

UDFA

Elijah Garcia

DL86

X

8.87

6053

290

UDFA

Benton Whitley

EDGE50

X

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

6025

257

UDFA

Keir Thomas

EDGE72

X

2.59

6012

255

UDFA

Andrzej Hughes-Murray

LB67

X

6020

244

UDFA

TJ Carter

CB62

X

Darnay Holmes

3.62

5092

189

UDFA

Duron Lowe

CB71

X

4.32

5096

186

UDFA

Caesar Williams

CB86

X

6001

190

UDFA

Jairon McVea

S66

X

5.58

5090

182

UDFA

Daniel Isom

S96

X

5100

191

NFL Draft: The Rams made a show in the lead-up to the NFL Combine that they would not be sending their GM and head coach. During the team’s Super Bowl celebration, GM Les Snead wore a shirt reading “[Expletive] them picks.” The Rams have shown there is more than one way to skin a cat. But their lack of scouting effort stuck out like a sore thumb on Draft Weekend. This is a non-athletic class with almost zero upside – I see a lot of summer cuts.

UDFA: The Rams signed the best UDFA kicker – Dicker the Kicker – and didn’t do much of note outside of that. But Dicker will be given a fair shot to compete with Matt Gay, who bounced around a bit before, among other things, eliminating his former team the Buccaneers from the 2021 playoffs with a game-winning kick.

2023 draft equity rank: 31

Rd

Ovr

Team

2

60

LA Rams

3

92

LA Rams

5

164

LA Rams

5*

172

LA Rams

5*

173

LA Rams

6

193

LA Rams

6

204

LA Rams

6

205

LA Rams

6*

213

LA Rams

7

244

LA Rams

7*

250

LA Rams

Projected 2023 picks

Minnesota Vikings | Draft Equity rank: 13 | Talent acquired: 16 | ROI: 22

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.32

Lewis Cine

S2

24

Adrian Amos

9.92

6022

202

2.42

Andrew Booth

CB5

36

Marlon Humphrey

6002

194

2.59

Ed Ingram

iOL12

103

Jonah Jackson

7.42

6035

312

3.66

Brian Asamoah

LB9

90

David Long

8.9

6000

226

4.118

Akayleb Evans

CB16

120

Ahkello Witherspoon

9.55

6020

201

5.165

Esezi Otomewo

ED27

187

LaVar Edwards

6.65

6053

284

5.169

Ty Chandler

RB24

281

Xavier Jones

6.38

5112

203

6.184

Vederian Lowe

OT18

174

Isaiah Prince

5.71

6045

310

6.191

Jalen Nailor

WR28

194

Andre Roberts

8.08

5112

192

7.227

Nick Muse

TE29

X

Ben Koyack

8.8

6044

258

UDFA

Bryant Koback

RB36

359

Ty Johnson

9.72

5106

209

UDFA

Gabe Brkic

K3

362

Zane Gonzalez

6020

197

UDFA

Luiji Vilain

ED39

388

Jonathon Greenard

8.83

6035

255

UDFA

Thomas Hennigan

WR99

X

2.69

6011

210

UDFA

Josh Sokol

iOL89

X

7.55

6020

309

UDFA

Tyarise Stevenson

DL63

X

1.24

6020

352

UDFA

Zach McCloud

LB44

X

Samuel Ebukam

6.44

6017

246

UDFA

Mike Brown

S83

X

7.57

6005

218

NFL Draft: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first two picks were strong. Both targeted a leaking secondary crying out for help. Cine joins Harrison Smith in what will become the hardest-hitting safety duo in the NFL. After that, it was hit-and-miss. I’m confused by the Ingram pick. It felt like the Vikings reached for a prospect with a serious off-field concern in his past by at least a round, a prospect who doesn’t have the ceiling to justify the reach. The Asamoah pick was similarly odd. If you wanted to take an undersized linebacker, by all means. But why Asamoah over Nakobe Dean? Minnesota could have traded down half a round and still picked the latter.

UDFA: Koback is a big-play runner with plenty of athleticism. He ran for more than 4,000 yards over four years in school while displaying soft hands as a receiver (54 catches the past two years). Koback isn’t likely to beat out either Kene Nwangwu or Ty Chandler for a roster spot, but is worth stashing on the practice squad. Brkic will have a real chance to unseat Greg Joseph this summer. Vilain drew rave reviews out of rookie camp. The Vikings have a ton of bodies to compete for backup OLB spots in the new 3-4 defense, but Vilain has a path to work his way up the depth chart to the Week 1 active roster as the Vikes transition to a new scheme.

2023 draft equity rank: 16

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

12

Minnesota

2

44

Minnesota

3

76

Minnesota

5

148

Minnesota

6

188

Minnesota

6*

211

Minnesota

6*

215

Minnesota

Projected 2023 picks

New Orleans Saints | Draft Equity rank: 11 | Talent acquired: 13 | ROI: 18

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.11

Chris Olave

WR2

11

Terry McLaurin

8.68

6004

185

1.19

Trevor Penning

OT4

22

Kyle Turley

9.95

6071

333

2.49

Alontae Taylor

S9

111

Shaquill Griffin

9.06

6001

199

5.161

D'Marco Jackson

LB15

193

Duke Riley

8.26

6006

234

6.194

Jordan Jackson

DL21

293

Doug Worthington

9.14

6044

294

UDFA

Abram Smith

RB10

156

Marlon Mack

6.61

5115

213

UDFA

Smoke Monday

S14

171

Barry Church

6.46

6016

207

UDFA

Dai'Jean Dixon

WR25

181

Andre Holmes

5.9

6030

205

UDFA

Vincent Gray

CB26

201

Keenan Lewis

7.2

6020

195

UDFA

DaMarcus Fields

CB38

277

Josh Lay

6.19

5115

192

UDFA

Jack Koerner

S23

316

Greg Blue

9.19

6003

209

UDFA

Nephi Sewell

LB29

348

Shaun Bradley

7.04

5114

224

UDFA

Lucas Krull

TE22

363

Briley Moore-McKinney

9.07

6061

253

UDFA

Isaiah Pryor

LB40

472

Garret Wallow

7.63

6013

220

UDFA

Eric Wilson

iOL47

479

Eric Heitmann

8.68

6035

306

UDFA

Dee Anderson

WR73

480

Jaleel Scott

8.15

6052

218

UDFA

Lewis Kidd

iOL48

485

John Molchon

8.05

6060

311

UDFA

Preston Haire

QB42

X

5111

200

UDFA

Rashid Shaheed

WR120

X

5105

185

UDFA

Derek Schweiger

iOL68

X

6034

314

UDFA

Sage Doxtater

OT50

X

6063

350

UDFA

Nyles Pinckney

DL50

X

6011

286

UDFA

Elijah James

DL88

X

1.85

6042

297

UDFA

Jacoby Jones

EDGE57

X

3.42

6023

267

UDFA

Joel Dublanko

LB56

X

6.84

6025

243

UDFA

Bryce Notree

LB88

X

5.63

6024

233

UDFA

CJ Holmes

S86

X

1.52

5105

184

UDFA

John Parker Romo

K9

X

5110

174

UDFA

Daniel Whelan

P6

X

6060

215

NFL Draft: I really liked what the Saints did in Round 1. I was surprised Olave didn’t get more love during the pre-draft process, but the Saints saw what I saw. Penning in New Orleans is one of the coolest fits in the draft – he’s Kyle Turley 2.0 but in a bigger package. I have to ding the grade, though, because I didn’t think the Saints did much with their final three selections in comparison to what they could have.

UDFA: The Saints signed four players I had draftable grades on, and 12 total prospects on my 500 board. That group had an average size-adjusted RAS athletic composite slightly above the 75th-percentile. Smith is a profit-taking runner that's rarely finished behind the line. He exhibits good patience and tempo, along with crisp cuts into the hole in Baylor’s wide-zone system. In this RB class, Smith finished top-10 last year in both overall PFF grade and yards after contact per attempt. Monday is long and athletic, and a proven playmaker in the SEC (three-straight years with a pick-6). Monday will be able to contribute on special teams immediately. But he’s a risk-taker who can leave himself susceptible to getting burned in coverage.

2023 draft equity rank: 29

Rd

Ovr

Team

2

45

New Orleans

3

77

New Orleans

4

116

New Orleans

5

149

New Orleans

7

229

New Orleans

7*

256

New Orleans

Projected 2023 picks

New York Giants | Draft Equity rank: 1 | Talent acquired: 3 | ROI: 28

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.5

Kayvon Thibodeaux

EDGE2

3

Jadeveon Clowney

9.63

6040

256

1.7

Evan Neal

OT1

4

Jordan Mailata

6074

345

2.43

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR12

80

Elijah Moore

7.36

5080

178

3.67

Joshua Ezeudu

iOL34

364

Royce Newman

8.33

6042

313

3.81

Cordale Flott

CB20

152

Rashard Robinson

7.46

6004

178

4.112

Daniel Bellinger

TE8

149

Kahale Warring

9.66

6047

250

4.114

Dane Belton

S12

136

Amani Hooker

9.42

6006

205

5.146

Micah McFadden

LB18

220

Tony Fields II

9.47

6011

234

5.147

D.J. Davidson

DL19

275

Tedarrell Slaton

4.1

6035

328

5.173

Marcus McKethan

iOL30

329

Matt Feiler

7.1

6064

341

6.182

Darrian Beavers

LB13

148

K.J. Wright

9.6

6036

243

UDFA

Yusuf Corker

S16

191

Shawn Davis

6.45

6000

199

UDFA

Austin Allen

TE15

283

Gavin Escobar

8.08

6075

252

UDFA

Christopher Hinton

DL22

298

Montravius Adams

5.56

6035

304

UDFA

Jashaun Corbin

RB30

303

Deon Jackson

5.38

5111

203

UDFA

Tyrone Truesdell

DL27

347

Frederick Jones

6017

347

UDFA

Josh Rivas

iOL38

385

Braden Smith

5.48

6055

330

UDFA

Zyon Gilbert

CB46

407

Blessuan Austin

8.68

6002

182

UDFA

Jeremiah Hall

TE24

418

Alex Armah

2.51

6015

239

UDFA

Daylen Baldwin

WR71

471

Branden Smith

4.31

6017

218

UDFA

Jahcour Pearson

WR85

X

Sammie Parker

6.91

5073

178

UDFA

Matt Allen

iOL53

X

T.J. Johnson

0.26

6023

303

UDFA

Navaughn Donaldson

iOL70

X

0.74

6053

350

UDFA

Ben Adler

iOL75

X

3.41

6037

337

UDFA

Barry Wesley

OT52

X

5.34

6063

312

UDFA

Antonio Valentino

DL53

X

4.73

6024

298

UDFA

Jabari Ellis

DL56

X

7.55

6017

278

UDFA

Dennis Johnson

DL73

X

7.23

6020

309

UDFA

Jaylin Bannerman

EDGE83

X

2.95

6041

236

UDFA

Tomon Fox

LB54

X

6023

253

UDFA

Darren Evans

CB69

X

6.55

6022

179

UDFA

Tobias Oliver

CB92

X

7.13

6004

204

UDFA

Trenton Thompson

S52

X

4.64

6010

196

UDFA

Brandon Easterling

S62

X

8.68

5106

199

UDFA

Gage Kreski

S72

X

7.96

6007

209

NFL Draft: What an incredible turn of events in the first round to walk away with both Thibodeaux and Neal. Both are former five-stars who more than lived up to the billing in college. To boot, they happened to plug the Giants’ two-biggest needs coming in. I wasn’t as big of a fan of the rest of the class. But it’s hard to argue too much with bringing in two guys that I believe will be NFL stars, both of whom address critical needs.

UDFA: I love the fearlessness Corker plays with. He flies downhill like a bat out of hell looking to de-cleat runners. The biggest question will be if he has the agility to trust in coverage at the next level. Gilbert has the height, long speed, and athleticism for any task, but will need to work on his technique to hang. Allen nearly measured in at 6’8. Not only is he massive and long, but Allen is a very strong athlete for his size. He doesn’t run great routes – struggling to separate – but he knows how to use body to pin defenders to his back, and he spears balls outside his frame and holds on through contact.

2023 draft equity rank: 12

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

9

NY Giants

2

41

NY Giants

3

73

NY Giants

4

112

NY Giants

5

145

NY Giants

5*

170

NY Giants

7

225

NY Giants

7

236

NY Giants

7*

255

NY Giants

Projected 2023 picks

Philadelphia Eagles | Draft Equity rank: 18 | Talent acquired: 14 | ROI: 8

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.13

Jordan Davis

DL1

18

Haloti Ngata

10

6063

341

2.51

Cam Jurgens

iOL6

63

Richie Incognito

9.94

6027

304

3.83

Nakobe Dean

LB2

28

Jessie Tuggle

5113

231

6.181

Kyron Johnson

LB28

322

Shaquem Griffin

8.41

6003

231

6.198

Grant Calcaterra

TE13

254

Kylen Granson

8.16

6037

243

UDFA

Carson Strong

QB5

93

Jared Goff

6033

230

UDFA

Josh Jobe

CB15

118

Cordrea Tankersley

5114

189

UDFA

Mario Goodrich

CB23

170

Levi Wallace

5.03

6002

191

UDFA

Noah Elliss

DL17

224

Danny Shelton

6042

351

UDFA

Kennedy Brooks

RB22

270

Bilal Powell

5.99

5105

209

UDFA

William Dunkle

iOL24

279

Kraig Urbik

4.82

6047

347

UDFA

Britain Covey

WR50

333

Braxton Berrios

5.92

5080

169

UDFA

Reed Blankenship

S29

398

Daniel Sorensen

8

6006

203

UDFA

Josh Sills

iOL42

437

Adam Grant

7.91

6055

322

UDFA

Jarrid Williams

OT40

468

Max Scharping

7.62

6055

323

UDFA

Josh Blackwell

CB60

X

Xavier Crawford

8.25

5106

183

UDFA

Jordan Happle

S69

X

5116

202

UDFA

Jaylan Foster

S73

X

0.47

5096

185

NFL Draft: Multiple teams in front of Philadelphia at least gave passing thoughts to taking Jordan Davis, and Baltimore almost assuredly would have taken him had the Eagles not pounced first. Nakobe Dean was one of the draft’s biggest steals. The Eagles only had a pair of R6 picks on Day 3, taking a pair of tweeners with interesting athletic profiles, both of whom have displayed on-field skill on tape.

UDFA: The Eagles invested heavily in UDFA talent, giving Nevada QB Carson Strong a UDFA-record $320k in guarantees, between $217k-$240k to three other prospects (RB Kennedy Brooks, DT Noah Elliss and CB ​​Mario Goodrich), and four-more six-figure guarantees (OG Josh Sills, OG William Dunkle, CB Josh Jobe, and CB Josh Blackwell). Strong was a Day 2 talent if not for questions about the health of his knee – but he’s got a big-league arm and pocket game. Brooks only posted a 4.59 forty, but he runs with exemplary patience, tempo and vision. Goodrich is another guy that outplays his measurables. Jobe played through a turf toe injury last year and didn’t acquit himself well, but has shine if he can return to his 2020 form.

2023 draft equity rank: 9

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

13

Philadelphia

1

19

Philadelphia

2

51

Philadelphia

3

83

Philadelphia

4

122

Philadelphia

5

155

Philadelphia

7

235

Philadelphia

Projected 2023 picks

Seattle Seahawks | Draft Equity rank: 7 | Talent acquired: 11 | ROI: 26

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.9

Charles Cross

OT3

16

Andre Dillard

7.58

6046

311

2.40

Boye Mafe

ED7

34

Kwity Paye

9.92

6036

257

2.41

Kenneth Walker III

RB2

41

DeAngelo Williams

9.26

5092

209

3.72

Abraham Lucas

OT8

76

Jake Fisher

9.73

6063

316

4.109

Coby Bryant

CB12

97

Jalen Mills

5.59

6013

193

5.153

Tariq Woolen

CB9

72

Ifeatu Melifonwu

9.7

6041

205

5.158

Tyreke Smith

ED21

117

Shareer Miller

7.15

6033

255

7.229

Bo Melton

WR17

131

John Brown

9.25

5110

190

7.233

Dareke Young

WR58

384

Cody Latimer

9.93

6020

224

UDFA

Kaleb Eleby

QB12

260

David Fales

1.69

6006

206

UDFA

Bubba Bolden

S21

289

Chris Conte

8.12

6021

209

UDFA

Scott Nelson

S24

320

Troy Apke

9.69

6020

203

UDFA

MyKael Wright

CB43

372

K’Waun Williams

2.97

5104

181

UDFA

Joey Blount

S35

440

Sean Davis

9.62

6010

201

UDFA

Avery Roberts

LB39

458

Michael Clay

3.3

5113

221

UDFA

Levi Lewis

QB23

465

B.J. Daniels

3.24

5084

187

UDFA

Joshua Onujiogu

ED46

489

Peppi Zellner

6030

250

UDFA

Jace Jordan

RB78

X

5100

200

UDFA

John Mitchell

WR82

X

Boo Williams

8.22

6037

235

UDFA

Demetris Robertson

WR83

X

Stacy Coley

4.93

5116

183

UDFA

Jaylon Redd

WR98

X

5090

170

UDFA

Rodney Coates

WR101

X

5.62

6015

193

UDFA

Jake Herslow

WR109

X

5114

181

UDFA

Cade Brewer

TE44

X

2.7

6023

237

UDFA

Keenan Forbes

iOL58

X

6.27

6023

333

UDFA

Shamarious Gilmore

iOL86

X

8.2

6026

301

UDFA

Liam Ryan

OT45

X

6047

305

UDFA

Matthew Gotel

DL83

X

3.46

6016

341

UDFA

Vi Jones

LB62

X

8.86

6026

225

UDFA

Elijah Jones

CB83

X

6.74

6007

188

UDFA

Tyrese Dedmon

S89

X

4.57

6002

195

UDFA

Deontai Williams

S90

X

6.51

5111

203

UDFA

Race Porter

P8

X

6030

190

NFL Draft: I wasn’t the biggest Cross fan in the industry, and Seattle took him top-10. Regardless, I loved this class. The value Seattle squeezed out of its picks on Friday and Saturday is going to infuse a roster that needed a talent upgrade with exactly that. I was a little confused that the Seahawks didn’t take a QB, but I can’t argue with the players they brought to town.

UDFA: If Seattle doesn’t add another quarterback, Kaleb Eleby is going to have a shot to crack the Week 1 roster behind Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Eleby is short and non-athletic, but he’s got a live arm and uses it to attack the intermediate and deep sectors. He posted a 45/11 TD/INT in college. Eleby is going to have to overcome a tendency to stare-down his primary target if he’s going to hang in the NFL – his margins are too thin to overcome that bugaboo otherwise.

2023 draft equity rank: 1

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

4

Seattle

1

22

Seattle

2

36

Seattle

2

54

Seattle

3

68

Seattle

4

107

Seattle

5

140

Seattle

5

147

Seattle

6

180

Seattle

Projected 2023 picks

San Francisco 49ers | Draft Equity rank: 28 | Talent acquired: 28 | ROI: 17

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.61

Drake Jackson

ED14

73

Shillique Calhoun

8.6

6025

273

3.93

Tyrion Davis-Price

RB15

212

Devontae Booker

6.7

6006

219

3.105

Danny Gray

WR22

159

Kenny Stills

6.81

5117

197

4.134

Spencer Burford

OT16

158

Antonio Garcia

6.7

6041

301

5.172

Samuel Womack

CB49

431

Josiah Scott

7.62

5090

189

6.187

Nick Zakelj

OT26

280

Colby Gossett

9.83

6061

316

6.220

Kalia Davis

DL10

163

Trysten Hill

6010

302

6.221

Tariq Castro-Fields

CB18

133

Ka’Dar Hollman

9.73

6005

197

7.262

Brock Purdy

QB16

302

Jake Browning

4.48

6005

212

UDFA

Dohnovan West

iOL14

124

Isaac Seumalo

7.01

6033

309

UDFA

Leon O'Neal Jr.

S18

245

Kenny Vaccaro

6.07

6005

204

UDFA

Calvin Turner Jr.

WR51

336

Tavon Austin

7.06

5113

197

UDFA

Tay Martin

WR52

341

Isaiah Ford

6.45

6014

184

UDFA

Taysir Mack

WR54

354

Tre Nixon

7.69

6017

200

UDFA

Jason Poe

iOL33

356

Kyle Hinton

9.47

6005

300

UDFA

Jeremiah Gemmel

LB30

368

Cole Holcomb

6006

225

UDFA

Jordan Mason

RB48

469

Alfred Morris

7.13

5111

223

UDFA

Marcelino McCrary-Ball

S39

477

Rudy Ford

9.04

5116

212

UDFA

Cyrus Habibi-Likio

RB69

X

Kenny Hilliard

1.9

5117

219

UDFA

Garrett Walston

TE56

X

1.36

6042

241

UDFA

Sam Schlueter

OT46

X

6060

309

UDFA

Kevin Atkins

DL57

X

6022

314

UDFA

Segun Olubi

LB58

X

8.14

6001

225

UDFA

Tayler Hawkins

S45

X

6.08

6000

203

UDFA

Qwuantrezz Knight

S50

X

3.72

5106

195

NFL Draft: The 49ers did little of note in their slots. I was confused by the strategy, and by the picks themselves.

UDFA: West moves well but lacks bulk and play strength. He’s a perfect-fit for a zone-blocking team, and he found a match in signing with the 49ers. The 49ers have Alex Mack as a one-year plan at center. After that, it wouldn’t surprise me if West impressed enough to put himself in serious contention for the 2023 starting lineup. Expect at least one of the 49ers’ three UDFA receiver signings to make the Week 1 roster. Turner was moved all over the place by Hawaii – backfield, slot, out wide, and as a Wildcat QB – and also has extensive special-teams experience.

2023 draft equity: 28

Rd

Ovr

Team

2

56

San Francisco

3

88

San Francisco

3*

101

San Francisco

3*

102

San Francisco

4

127

San Francisco

5

160

San Francisco

5*

176

San Francisco

7

238

San Francisco

7

240

San Francisco

7*

249

San Francisco

Projected 2023 picks

Tampa Bay Bucs | Draft Equity rank: 22 | Talent acquired: 24 | ROI: 27

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.33

Logan Hall

ED9

44

Margus Hunt

9.4

6061

285

2.57

Luke Goedeke

iOL7

69

Mark Glowinski

6050

313

3.91

Rachaad White

RB7

135

David Johnson

9.88

6006

215

4.106

Cade Otton

TE2

87

Austin Hooper

6050

245

4.133

Jake Camarda

P3

332

Steve Weatherford

6010

193

5.157

Zyon McCollum

CB13

102

Kevin King

10

6021

199

6.218

Ko Kieft

TE51

X

3.66

6043

259

7.248

Andre Anthony

EDGE54

X

5.95

6031

245

UDFA

Jerreth Sterns

WR37

257

Lance Moore

5.53

5073

183

UDFA

Deven Thompkins

WR45

313

Brandon Banks

7.17

5067

167

UDFA

Aqeel Glass

QB19

360

Landry Jones

1.11

6036

231

UDFA

Nolan Turner

S28

377

Andrew Sendejo

7.73

6007

202

UDFA

Kyler McMichael

CB48

416

Brandon Facyson

5.08

6001

201

UDFA

Kaylon Geiger

WR72

478

Eddie Royal

4.22

5100

180

UDFA

Kameron Brown

WR113

X

2.57

6023

218

UDFA

Ben Beise

TE55

X

8.82

6027

247

UDFA

Curtis Blackwell

iOL65

X

8.06

6052

302

UDFA

Keegan Cryder

iOL72

X

6044

306

UDFA

Devontay Love-Taylor

iOL91

X

0.46

6033

301

UDFA

Dylan Cook

OT54

X

6.75

6064

308

UDFA

Keyshon Camp

DL71

X

8.17

6027

283

UDFA

Bronson Massie

EDGE85

X

0.69

6022

259

UDFA

Olakunle Fatukasi

LB48

X

7.53

6012

234

UDFA

JJ Russell

LB59

X

6.43

6003

227

UDFA

Jordan Young

LB85

X

3.57

6014

231

UDFA

Don Gardner

CB84

X

8.1

6004

189

UDFA

Parker White

K6

X

6040

203

NFL Draft: I liked the values the Bucs got on Otton and McCollum on Day 3. And I understand why the Bucs paid a small premium for White, one of the two elite receiving backs in this class (the other one, James Cook, went off the board late-R2). Didn’t like the strategy in the other slots.

UDFA: The Bucs have Russell Gage starting in the slot, backed up by Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller – yet three of Tampa Bay's six consequential UDFA signings are slot receivers. That said, I’m a fan of Jerreth Sterns, who led the NCAA in receiving last season before shockingly getting spurned by the NFL Combine. Sterns is small and lacks athleticism, but he’s an awesome route-runner with ball skills.

2023 draft equity rank: 27

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

31

Tampa Bay

2

63

Tampa Bay

3

95

Tampa Bay

5

167

Tampa Bay

5*

171

Tampa Bay

6

207

Tampa Bay

7

221

Tampa Bay

7

247

Tampa Bay

7*

254

Tampa Bay

Projected 2023 picks

Washington Commanders | Draft Equity: 14 | Talent acquired: 20 | ROI: 30

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.16

Jahan Dotson

WR5

25

Tyler Lockett

6.34

5105

181

2.47

Phidarian Mathis

DL6

74

DaQuan Jones

6042

310

3.98

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB9

146

Chris Carson

6.62

6015

224

4.113

Percy Butler

S15

184

Chris Culliver

7.35

6002

194

5.144

Sam Howell

QB6

99

C.J. Beathard

6005

224

5.149

Cole Turner

TE9

168

Colby Parkinson

7.38

6064

250

7.230

Chris Paul

iOL20

238

Larry Borom

9.45

6037

328

7.240

Christian Holmes

CB66

X

9.09

5117

201

UDFA

Cole Kelley

QB10

229

Paxton Lynch

2.4

6075

249

UDFA

Curtis Hodges

TE16

292

C.J. Fiedorowicz

7.39

6077

258

UDFA

Jequez Ezzard

WR56

366

Reggie Bell

6.91

5090

204

UDFA

Tyrese Robinson

iOL35

369

Shane Lemieux

3.05

6031

319

UDFA

Jacub Panasiuk

ED45

484

Kenny Willekes

3.5

6033

253

UDFA

Dejoun Lee

RB90

X

7.29

5060

173

UDFA

Jonathan Johnson

WR91

X

6.77

6025

196

UDFA

Kyric McGowan

WR114

X

3.83

5105

200

UDFA

Armani Rogers

TE28

X

Tyree Jackson

6053

230

UDFA

Deionte Knight

EDGE76

X

6.52

6031

280

UDFA

Tre Walker

LB51

X

1.8

6002

235

UDFA

Drew White

LB53

X

5.9

6002

228

UDFA

Ferrod Gardner

LB60

X

6002

216

UDFA

Nijuel Hill

CB79

X

3.81

5087

180

UDFA

De'Vante Cross

CB89

X

6003

216

UDFA

Josh Drayden

CB100

X

1.49

5095

184

UDFA

Devin Taylor

CB107

X

1.47

5115

191

NFL Draft: I didn’t understand why the Commanders traded out of 1.11, bypassing the chance to take Chris Olave or Jameson Williams, to take Dotson at 1.16. You picked up two extra picks... and did what with them? The only pick of the entire bunch that I saw as a value was Howell… and I was one of the industry’s lowest on him.

UDFA: Kelley is coming off a pair of incredible seasons in the FCS. He’s jumbo-sized short-yardage battering-ram near the goal line. And while he doesn’t have a big arm, Kelley is accurate short and intermediate. Kelley wouldn’t seem to have a great shot of cracking this roster – he enters camp behind Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, and Sam Howell – but may latch on elsewhere if he shows something in the preseason. If not, Washington is assuredly earmarking one of its practice squad slots for his development.

2023 draft equity rank: 15

Rd

Ovr

Team

1

10

Washington

2

42

Washington

3*

98

Washington

4

113

Washington

5

146

Washington

6

186

Washington

7

226

Washington

7*

252

Washington

Projected 2023 picks

Check back Friday for AFC Draft Haul rankings

