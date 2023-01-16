NFC Divisional Round: Giants assistants delay coaching interviews to focus on Eagles

The Giants are heading to Lincoln Financial Field for a Divisional Round matchup against the Eagles after a thrilling 31-24 victory over the Vikings.

The Wild Card win earned the Giants a third matchup against their NFC East rivals from Philadelphia, and head coach Brian Daboll wants his assistants so locked in, that he’s delaying any potential head coaching interviews for Mike Kafka (OC) and Wink Martindale (DC).

Colts have requested permission to interview #Giants DC Wink Martindale for their head coaching job, source confirms.

I’m told, like OC Mike Kafka, Martindale does not plan to interview this week and the focus will be on preparing for the Eagles, per source. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 16, 2023

Martindale is in his first season with the Giants after four as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator and ten total with the organization.

The Giants finished No. 17 in yards allowed and No. 25 in points allowed this season, and Martindale has been responsible for three defenses that finished in the top five in points allowed.

The Colts are unlikely to hire a head coach this week, meaning both assistants can interview on Sunday after the contest.

The move does speak to the intensity of this week’s matchup and just how difficult Philadelphia will be for the Giants to deal with on both sides of the football.

