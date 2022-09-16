NFC Defensive Player of the Week LB Uchenna Nwosu joins NFL Total Access
The #49ers have officially listed George Kittle as 'questionable' again, though this time it comes with a little more optimism.
Favre's alleged involvement in diverting welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium is perhaps the latest, gravest example that his carefully curated image as working class hero-turned-NFL royalty is a facade.
Report: George Kittle unlikely to play vs. Seahawks.
One of the Patriots' most impressive streaks -- the longest of its kind in the NFL currently -- could end Sunday in Week 2.
From time to time, the powers-that-be on Park Avenue with the power to overturn on-field rulings in any and every stadium become tempted to use replay review as a fresh look at a play. The standard that supposedly applies can be forgotten. The ruling on the field can be overturned only if clear and obvious [more]
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz further explained why he was so unimpressed with Trey Lance's first start -- and loss -- of the 2022 NFL season.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what Wilson’s hand signals meant. “If you [more]
Matt Gay made a sarcastic reaction to the NFL fining the Rams kicker $5,000 for a uniform violation in the season opener, his pants not covering his knees.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 2. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Cowboys brass hyped up CeeDee Lamb as the team's new No. 1 receiver this season. Are they already doubting him after a rough Week 1?
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was hurting after a shot to the ribs late in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs and head coach Brandon Staley offered an update on his condition on Friday afternoon. Staley said that Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage, which he noted was better than a fractured bone. He termed Herbert day-to-day [more]
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs held off Justin Herbert and the Chargers 27-24 on Thursday Night Football to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Cleveland Browns continue to look to churn the bottom of their roster, bringing in five for a tryout.
Through the quarterback’s prism, the chance for the Ravens to lock in five years of elite play should have been viewed as a blessing, not a burden
Dominance would have been better. But this could have a longer effect.
‘Other than when I was 12 years old I have never cheated in a tournament with prize money,’ Hans Niemann says
An interesting, and confusing, moment played out last night, in the fourth quarter of the Chargers’ loss to the Chiefs. With the game tied at 17 and the Chargers inside the Kansas City five, a pick-six from rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson triggered a 14-point swing, giving the Chiefs a 24-17 lead. Making the interception easier [more]
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that he didn’t think wide receiver Chris Godwin would be able to play against the Saints after hurting his hamstring last weekend and his view was on the money. The Bucs officially ruled Godwin out on Friday afternoon after he missed his third straight practice. They’ll revisit [more]
A look at the final Bengals vs. Cowboys injury report for Week 2.
Justin Watson had been waiting on this moment for two years. Here’s why.