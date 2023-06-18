NFC cornerback rankings have two tiers, but are Cowboys or Eagles on top?

The cornerback position might be the most volatile across the NFL. Entering last season the Dallas Cowboys had a nice group with All-Pro Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown coming off his best season and Jourdan Lewis manning the slot under Dan Quinn. Meanwhile the Philadelphia Eagles were reaching for James Bradberry, who looked absolutely washed in 2021 playing for the New York Giants.

By the end of the season, Bradberry ended up having the best campaign of any corner in the division and Dallas was trying to patch their unit together with a fifth-round rookie and veterans off the scrap heap.

The Cowboys and Eagles are clearly battling for the top two spots with the Washington Commanders and New York Giants taking up the last two. They’re trying to rebuild their cornerback rooms on the fly, both using first-round picks on the position. Here’s a look at how the foursome ranks.

New York Giants

Adoree Jackson is a very good option as a team’s top corner. He had a career season in 2021 and a very solid 2022 season. As a Giant he has held opposing quarterbacks to 52% completion percentage and has only allowed three touchdowns.

He isn’t a huge playmaker in terms of turnovers, and he misses too many games, but he is a very good player overall. He wouldn’t be the reason to make a team last in the rankings, but New York doesn’t have much behind him.

Darnay Holmes’ PFF grade suggests he isn’t a starter quality corner. His overall grade was 43.7 and his coverage grade was 49.5; poor numbers for a top-three team corner. The run grade is the truly bad mark though. He received a 28.5 run defense grade, and that isn’t sustainable from a starter.

Rookie Deonte Banks has the frame and athletic profile to develop into a quality starting CB, but he is an unknown and can’t factor too much into these rankings until he shows something on the field. Draft picks are crap shoots who bust just as often as they excel.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders cornerback room isn’t great, but Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste had better seasons then Jackson and Holmes had last year. Fuller started 17 games and was fantastic. He held quarterbacks to a 55% completion percentage while adding three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

The unit behind Fuller is unconventional. Their slot corner is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, and the newly drafted Emmanuel Forbes plays outside, but is only 6-foot and 180 pounds. Forbes was Washington’s first-round pick, but like Banks he has to show it before he can be a presence in the rankings.

St-Juste made excellent strides from in his second season. He started all 12 games he played and dropped opposing QB completion percentage from 65% to 47.7%. He improved his blitz ability adding two sacks and three QB hits and his QB rating allowed went from 112.9 in his rookie season to 87.1 last year.

If Forbes is what the Commanders hope he is, then Fuller and him outside would be formidable with St-Juste an up in coming slot corner with size.

Dallas Cowboys

Diggs is not only a top-level cornerback for any team, but he was a 2021 First-Team All-Pro and he has led the league in interceptions since joining the team in 2020. Other than maybe PFF, everywhere else seems to have Diggs as one of the best defensive backs in all of the NFL. He shut down some of the best receivers in the league including Terry McLaurin, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase.

And it is possible Diggs is now the second-best corner on the team with the trade for Stephon Gilmore. A former defensive player of the year, Gilmore wins with his preparation more than his athleticism, which it what has helped him maintain his elite play even as an 11-year pro.

Gilmore was great by all metrics last season on a team that wasn’t in the running to be a contender. His PFF grades were 79.1 overall and 81.1 in coverage. He held opposing quarterbacks to a 56.2 completion percentage and a QB rating under 75. That duo is competitive with any in football.

DaRon Bland was incredible in his rookie outing. The Cowboys cornerbacks were struggling after the loss of Lewis and Brown to injuries and Bland might have saved the season with his play. He started eight games, ending up second in the league in interceptions with five, a PFF grade of 71.9 overall and a coverage grade of 74.9. With tape out on Bland, will there be a sophomore slump upcoming or a big jump in development with an offseason working under the tutelage of the Cowboys defensive staff?

With Lewis’ injury status still uncertain, Israel Mukuamu could be back as the fourth corner after his breakout playoff performance to end the year. He played well, but it was in such a limited capacity that is unknown if he can be a full-time contributor at the position yet. He has incredible upside and could make this the best secondary in the league if he continues his play from the end of last season.

This was one of the toughest calls in these rankings. The Cowboys and Eagles are extremely close and both have depth at the position. The edge went to Philadelphia due to the play of their top two corners and the fact that their unit showed their ability last season, whereas Gilmore is a newcomer for Dallas. This is a 51% to 49% scenario that could swing either way if any player on either side dips slightly or takes another jump forward in their development.

Philadelphia Eagles

This was a tough call, but it all starts with one huge surprise for the Eagles 2022 season, the play of Bradberry. He had an unbelievable turnaround from his 2021 campaign with the Giants, improving his completion percentage allowed by over 16% and his QB rating allowed by over 40 points. His yards per target went down from 7.4 to an unreal 4.4, he gave up only two scores with Philadelphia compared to eight the season prior, and he only had one fewer interception. His All-Pro year was warranted.

Darius Slay went from the Eagles top corner to possibly the best second corner in the NFL. He had another terrific season, starting all 17 games and holding opposing quarterbacks to under 60% completions with three interceptions and 14 pass defenses. He had a very good year according to PFF as well with grades over 75 in both coverage and overall. This defense had a record-breaking pass rush to help their back end, but this duo was the top in the NFL last season, and they have solid depth.

Avonte Maddox has been a solid corner for the Eagles the last few seasons. He was injured, but started eight of the nine games he was able to play in. He had three interceptions, allowed less than 300 yards and gave up zero touchdowns. His PFF grade was over 70 in overall and in coverage, Philadelphia just needs him to stay healthy.

Greedy Williams hasn’t lived up to his draft stock, but he is only in Year 4 of his career and he is no longer going to have to be one of the top guys on his team. He is still 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds with excellent athleticism and the Eagles are going to try to get him to take a big step in resurrecting his career. A great low risk, high reward pick up for the defense.

Philadelphia added two other low-risk rookies with Kelee Ringo at No. 105 out of Georgia and Alabama UDFA Eli Ricks. Both have the size and athleticism to develop into good players, but could be the future for the Eagles more than contributors next season.

Mike Crum

