NFC championship: Trent Williams bodyslams K'von Wallace, both players ejected as tempers flare in Eagles blowout

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (74) talks with San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, tempers flared in Sunday's NFC championship game.

With the game all but over in Philadelphia's favor, the Eagles stopped San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey short of a first down on a third-down run late in the fourth quarter. Multiple scrums broke out after the play, ultimately leading to ejections for both teams.

Eagles and 49ers players continued to bunch in a second scrum long after whistles first blew. At that point, Trent Williams had apparently seen enough. The San Francisco 49ers left tackle grabbed Eagles safety K'Von Wallace then slammed him to the turf. Wallace, apparently unfazed after being tossed to the ground by a 320-pound man, popped up and immediately threw a punch.

Williams was out of range by then, and Wallace's punch connected with the facemask of 49ers left guard Aaron Banks. Williams, meanwhile, was trading blows with other Eagles players who didn't take kindly to his aggression.

Here was the 49ers-Eagles fight in the final minutes. 🏈 #NFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/wfh7Y3xS9s — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 29, 2023

49ers players then poured on to the field from the near sideline, while Eagles' bench players were corralled by their coaching staff. Philadelphia still has something to play for.

After multiple flags flew, the matter was eventually diffused. Officials urged "both teams to the sideline, please" over the Lincoln Financial Field loudspeakers. Once the dust settled, officials called Williams and Wallace for offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties. Both players were ejected. Play eventually resumed, and Deebo Samuel fumbled on the next play.

The incident had no impact on the outcome of the game, which the Eagles led at the time by the final 31-7 margin. Philadelphia struck first, then injured both of San Francisco's starting quarterbacks in a game that got out of hand quickly. A 49ers defense that dominated opposing offenses all season had no answers for an Eagles offense that scored four touchdowns on the ground. San Francisco's offense, meanwhile, stood no chance as it was forced to play an injured Brock Purdy after it ran out of healthy quarterbacks.

This was not what the 49ers expected or signed up for with a shot at the Super Bowl at stake. It's no surprise that the simmering tension eventually boiled over with the game out of of hand.