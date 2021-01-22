NFC Championship Preview: Can the Bucs' defense slow down the Packers' offense?

Senior NFL Writers Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss Sunday’s early game in Green Bay, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers pay a visit to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Which GOAT has the edge in this one? Beyond the quarterbacks, what could be the x-factor to send one of these teams to the Super Bowl. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.