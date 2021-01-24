Breaking News:

Bucs outlast Packers 31-26 as Tom Brady advances to his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

NFC Championship game: Tampa Bay’s Leonard Fournette with spectacular TD run

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back on top as Leonard Fournette delivered a spinning touchdown run from 20 yards.

The scoring play was set up by a beautiful pass from Tom Brady to Chris Godwin. After the PAT, the Buccaneers led 14-7 in the second quarter.

Latest Stories