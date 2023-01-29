NFC Championship Game: Nick Bosa hit on 49ers sideline, limps off field

Bosa hit on sideline, limps off field in 49ers-Eagles battle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just when the 49ers thought their start to the NFC Championship Game couldn’t get any worse, their star edge rusher Nick Bosa had to get medical attention in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The worst part is Bosa was on the sideline when the play where he got hurt happened.

As 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore and Eagles veteran safety Anthony Harris got tangled up, Harris’ legs swung across the 49ers sideline, swiping Bosa and causing him to fall to the ground and grab his right leg.

Bosa and San Francisco’s defense proceeded onto the field and were able to hold Philadelphia’s offense to a three-and-out. But Bosa was slow to get up and limped off the field as the 49ers' medical staff walked beside him.

He then was looked at by the medical staff on the sideline.

Nick Bosa is being looked at by medical staff on the sideline right now.



Everything appeared to have been good to go afterward, given that Bosa returned to action and made an immediate impact. A sack on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, that nearly was a safety, was Bosa's indication that he was just fine.

Bosa's injury scare wasn't the only early hit for the 49ers. Rookie QB Brock Purdy is questionable to return to the game after sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter. Veteran QB Josh Johnson, who is the fourth QB to play for the 49ers this season, entered the game for Purdy.

The injury occurred when the 23-year-old was hit by Eagles defensive lineman Haason Reddick on a play that resulted in a 49ers fumble and Philadelphia recovery.

While things haven't been going the 49ers' way early in the title game, they have time to bounce back if they want to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

