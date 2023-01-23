NFC Championship broadcast crew announced for Eagles vs. 49ers

The FOX broadcast team for the Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. on Sunday is Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 23, 2023

The broadcast team for Sunday’s NFC Championship matchup has been announced and the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament finally gets Fox A-Team on the broadcast.

The FOX broadcast team for the Eagles vs. 49ers title game will feature Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi.

Philadelphia and San Francisco will meet at 3:00 PM on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the first of two conference championship games.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire