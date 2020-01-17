49ers vs. Packers: TV, time, predictions, how to watch NFC Championship 2020

Following an entertaining divisional round weekend of the NFL Playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Green Bay Packers for a chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Here’s everything you need to know about the NFC Championship Game, including the time, date, location and how to watch 49ers-Packers live on TV and online.

When is the 2020 NFC Championship Game?

The NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers will take place on Sunday, January 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, CA.

How to watch the NFC Championship Game

49ers vs. Packers will be televised on CBS and live streamed on the FOX Sports app. You can follow NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk for news, updates and live coverage of the game.

49ers vs. Packers history, game preview

San Francisco and Green Bay last faced off against each other in Week 12 of the 2019 regular season on Sunday Night Football. Behind the strength of their defensive line, the 49ers defeated the Packers 37-8. The Packers were held to 198 total yards, and Aaron Rodgers finished the game with 104 yards and one touchdown. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while the 49ers ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns. In preparation for Sunday’s rematch, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is taking a careful look at his team’s blowout loss, while Kyle Shanahan believes that game has “zero relevance.”

49ers vs. Packers odds, picks and predictions

The current odds at Caesars Sportsbook have the 49ers as 7-5 favorites to win the 2020 Super Bowl, and the Packers are at 17-2. The 49ers are 7-point favorites over the Packers.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 28, Packers 13

Florio’s pick: Packers 24, 49ers 21

NFC Championship Game history

