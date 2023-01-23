NFC, AFC title game matchups, times set
The NFL is down to the final four teams. The AFC and NFC Championship Games are set.
The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers won their respective games over the weekend and will play next week for a chance to play in the Super Bowl next month representing the NFC.
The AFC title game will be between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, as both won their divisional round games over the weekend.
Both games will be on Sunday.
Here is the schedule for both championship games.
NFC Championship schedule, TV, matchup
What: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
When: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. Arizona time)
TV: FOX
Broadcasters: Kevon Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
AFC Championship Game schedule, TV, matchup
What: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. Arizona time)
TV: CBS
Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
