NFL’s dual-threat QB revolution proving that the prototype at the position is changing

When Tom Brady and Drew Brees faced off in a highly celebrated Week 1 matchup, it was billed as a meeting of two of the greatest quarterbacks of theirs or any other generation — and a possible playoff preview for two Super Bowl contenders.

That matchup was a nod to a nearly bygone era.

With each passing year, with the rise of the dual-threat quarterbacks storming the league, it’s becoming increasingly rare to see two true pocket passers face off. On Sunday, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray — two sub-6-foot whirling dervishes — will meet in one of Week 7’s most anticipated matchups. A generation ago, they might have been written off as college-QB gadflies, or perhaps tried at another position in the NFL.

Now, everyone wants a Wilson or a Murray of their own, a telling snapshot of an evolving league.

“[Wilson is] just really good at everything,” New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said prior to facing the Seahawks in Week 2. “You have to defend the whole field with him. Very dangerous in the pocket, out of the pocket, great deep ball passer, has excellent vision, super competitive, hard to tackle.”

When Belichick was tasked with replacing Brady this offseason, he didn’t seek a Brady clone. The Patriots went with Cam Newton, who might possess the strapping physique of the pocket passer of yore, but his style of play has been a night-and-day departure from what Brady did in New England.

In many ways, Newton was one of the progenitors of the league’s evolving tastes at QB. In 2011 he was considered a unicorn, but Newton in many ways has helped redefine the position over the past decade with his run-and-throw prowess.

Has the quarterback prototype officially been changed? Not completely.





Rising bright stars fit evolving mold for NFL QBs

Pocket passers such as Brady, Brees and Matt Ryan are still playing at a high level, and NFL passing games are still partly rooted from concepts first developed in the 1960s AFL and the West Coast offenses thereafter.

Newton also still serves as a reminder that some of the prototype elements of the old-school quarterback — a strong arm, a tall build and a toughness to hang in the pocket — are traits that remain valued in today’s game.

However, they’re no longer prerequisites. The wave of dual-threat quarterbacks, who come in all shapes and sizes, and with varying playing styles, in today’s NFL brought a new brand of passer to the league’s forefront. Perhaps no one realized this better than the Baltimore Ravens. In taking a chance on skinny-legged Lamar Jackson at the end of the first round of the 2018 draft, the Ravens ended the free fall for an electric college player whose pro projection was difficult for some other teams to foresee.

The Ravens valued Jackson’s ability to break down defenses in a variety of ways more than other teams did, even as recently as two years ago.

“Mobility in the pocket, ability to extend plays, the things that you saw both quarterbacks do in our game [against the Houston Texans and QB Deshaun Watson],” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, “[are] just a huge part of the NFL right now.”

Some of the league’s brightest young stars at the position — Wilson, Jackson, Watson, Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and the injured Dak Prescott among them — have helped change the way we look at QB play and how teams unleash their varied skills.

It’s also a theme that’ll be revisited come draft time in the spring. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, along with fast-rising prospects such as BYU’s Zach Wilson, all possess the ability to break down defenses with their arms, their legs or both.

“The idea of the 6-foot-3 pocket passer who just hangs there, I think, is just more of a thing of the past,” said private QBs coach Quincy Avery, who has tutored multiple first-round draft picks at the position and who is helping Fields and Lance prep for the NFL. “[Teams] are allowing guys to use their different skills to define the position, and they’re doing it more in ways that allow them to feel comfortable.”

What are the biggest reasons for the positional shift?

For one, the league is adapting to the talent that’s arriving from the collegiate ranks. Two, mobile quarterbacks stress defenses in ways that pure pocket passers do not. And teams also are taking advantage of the NFL’s rulebook, which appears to be helping dual-threat QBs thrive in new ways.

