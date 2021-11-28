Neymar suffers gruesome ankle injury, Messi 3 assists in PSG win
Lionel Messi fueled a second-half comeback win for Paris Saint-Germain that will be overshadowed by a gruesome injury to Neymar’s troublesome ankle.
Messi assisted a pair of goals from Marquinhos sandwiched around his set-up of Angel Di Maria as PSG overcame an early 1-0 deficit.
Neymar had a tough day outside of the win, his sixth-minute goal overturned by VAR before a hard sliding tackle caught his foot at the ankle.
The Brazilian megastar’s foot rolled under his leg and he was in tears as he left the match with PSG up 2-1 in the 88th minute.
Denis Bouanga gave Saint-Etienne the early lead with a VAR-awarded goal, but their task got bigger when Timothee Kolodziejczak was shown a 45th-minute red card for a “last man back” foul.
PSG had 71 percent of the ball and held a 15-8 shot advantage over Saint-Etienne, who has shockingly slipped to last in the Ligue 1 table.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now 13-1-1 and have a 14-point lead on the chasing pack. Nice is in second.
