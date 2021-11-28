Lionel Messi fueled a second-half comeback win for Paris Saint-Germain that will be overshadowed by a gruesome injury to Neymar’s troublesome ankle.

Messi assisted a pair of goals from Marquinhos sandwiched around his set-up of Angel Di Maria as PSG overcame an early 1-0 deficit.

Neymar had a tough day outside of the win, his sixth-minute goal overturned by VAR before a hard sliding tackle caught his foot at the ankle.

The Brazilian megastar’s foot rolled under his leg and he was in tears as he left the match with PSG up 2-1 in the 88th minute.

Denis Bouanga gave Saint-Etienne the early lead with a VAR-awarded goal, but their task got bigger when Timothee Kolodziejczak was shown a 45th-minute red card for a “last man back” foul.

PSG had 71 percent of the ball and held a 15-8 shot advantage over Saint-Etienne, who has shockingly slipped to last in the Ligue 1 table.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now 13-1-1 and have a 14-point lead on the chasing pack. Nice is in second.

Lionel Messi puts it on a tee for a Marquinhos header #ASSEPSG pic.twitter.com/2DX0374eFX — Eduardo Razo (@eddierazo_) November 28, 2021

Neymar suffers gruesome ankle injury, Messi 3 assists in PSG win originally appeared on NBCSports.com