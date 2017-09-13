Neymar: Mbappe is great but will get better

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar talked up team-mate Kylian Mbappe and believes there is more to come from the teenage forward.

Neymar and Mbappe were both on the scoresheet once more as PSG thrashed Celtic 5-0 in Group B of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mbappe, 18, has scored two goals in as many games since joining the Ligue 1 giants on loan from Monaco.

Neymar, who set up Mbappe's goal at Celtic Park, praised the teenager and said the forward would only get better.

"It's always a pleasure to play with great players, even though he's young," the Brazil star said, via UEFA.com.

"For me, he's a great player and he has the potential to improve even more."







Victoire 5-0 contre le Celtic pic.twitter.com/o1JZDYxKIp

— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) September 12, 2017







An Edinson Cavani brace, either side of an own goal from Mikael Lustig, completed PSG's resounding win.





Neymar was delighted with his side's performance, saying: "Well, it's always very difficult to come here, but we put in a great display as a team.

"Congratulations to all my team-mates. Scoring five goals here certainly isn't easy."