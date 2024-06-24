Neymar explains why Rodrygo, not Real Madrid teammate Vinícius, is Brazil’s ‘key’ player

Comments on the part of former Barcelona star Neymar have turned heads in his home country of Brazil this week.

This comes after the Brazilian provided his take on the country’s upcoming Copa América campaign.

Dorival Júnior’s star-studded Brazil squad recently reconvened once more, ahead of South American football’s most prestigious international tournament, over the coming weeks.

The Seleção will kick things into gear in the early hours of Tuesday, when they will aim to get off to a winning Copa start in a meeting with Costa Rica.

The aforementioned Neymar, for his part, will not take part in the tournament, sidelined long-term owing to a serious knee injury at present.

Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports Brasil this week, the winger, in turn, was asked for his take on the current crop of attacking players at the disposal of Dorival.

Specifically, Neymar was questioned on the ‘key’ member of his country’s squad.

And the 32-year-old went on to point towards Real Madrid star Rodrygo, rather than Vinícius Jr, as his pick:

“Brazil’s key player? I think Rodrygo. Vini will certainly do what he does, but Rodrygo… I think he is very different. He is a star and the number 10 shirt will bring him a lot of luck.”

O Rayo é diferenciado! ⚡😎

Neymar também rasgou elogios ao 🔟 da nossa #SeleçãoBrasileira! É aquele papo, né: 'a água da Vila é diferente' 😜 pic.twitter.com/IzfY1PrTO7 — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) June 24, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN