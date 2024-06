Neyland Stadium ranked top 15 for toughest places to play

On Tuesday, EA Sports College Football 25 released its 25 toughest places to play in the upcoming game.

Neyland Stadium is ranked top 15 in EA Sports College Football 25.

Neyland Stadium is ranked No. 13 with six other Southeastern Conference stadiums ahead of the Vols. Texas A&M’s Kyle Field is ranked No. 1, Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium is second, LSU’s Tiger Stadium is third, Georgia’s Sanford Stadium ranks No. 5, Oklahoma’s Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is No. 8, while Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is tenth.

EA Sports College Football 25 top 25 toughest places to play

Kyle Field – Texas A&M Bryant-Denny Stadium – Alabama Tiger Stadium – LSU Ohio Stadium – Ohio State Sanford Stadium – Georgia Beaver Stadium – Penn State Camp Randall Stadium – Wisconsin Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – Oklahoma Doak S. Campbell Stadium – Florida State Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Florida Autzen Stadium – Oregon Memorial Stadium – Clemson Neyland Stadium – Tennessee Jordan-Hare Stadium – Auburn Williams-Brice Stadium – South Carolina Michigan Stadium – Michigan Lane Stadium – Virginia Tech Rice-Eccles Stadium – Utah Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium – Texas Kinnick Stadium – Iowa Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame Spartan Stadium – Michigan State Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium – Arkansas Albertsons Stadium – Boise State Davis Wade Stadium – Mississippi State

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Kicking off #CFB25 Rankings Week with the Toughest Places to Play Are we making friends yet? Top 25 | 🔗 : https://t.co/QJRUvTib0f pic.twitter.com/ZnWbdmJGbI — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire