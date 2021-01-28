Nextiva Milestone Moments: Wayne Tinkle Earns 100th victory as Oregon State's head coach

Oregon State men's basketball defeated USC in a 58-56 thriller in a game that was decided in the final second. The victory marked the 100th win for Wayne Tinkle as the head coach of the Beavers, making this a Nextiva Milestone Moment. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.