Nextiva Milestone Moments: Washington State earns first win at Matthew Knight Arena

Washington State men's basketball took down Oregon on the road in a 74-71 thriller thanks to Isaac Bonton's big night (23 points, 4 assists). The win was the Cougars' first-ever at the Matthew Knight Arena, making this a Nextiva Milestone Moment.