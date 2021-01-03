Nextiva Milestone Moments: Taya Hanson ties Arizona State women's basketball program record with seven made threes

Arizona State women's basketball was led by junior guard Taya Hanson after her career-performance in a 56-63 win over California on Friday, Jan. 1. Hanson tied an ASU program record with seven made threes, finishing with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from beyond-the-arc against the Golden Bears. Follow Pac-12 women's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 Arizona State women's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

