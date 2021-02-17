Nextiva Milestone Moments: Spencer Jones ties career-high with five threes

Stanford men's basketball's Spencer Jones had quite the night last Saturday. The sophomore hit five threes en route to 17 points in the Cardinal's 73-66 victory over Utah. Jones' five threes tied his career best, making this a Nextiva Milestone Moment. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.