Nextiva Milestone Moments: Remy Martin joins 1,500-point club

Arizona State men's basketball edged out California 72-68 last Thursday thanks to a 19-point effort from senior Remy Martin. The performance from Martin moved him past 1,500 career points, making this a Nextiva Milestone Moment.