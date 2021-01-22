Nextiva Milestone Moments: McKinley Wright IV Sets Colorado Assists Record

Colorado's McKinley Wright IV set Colorado men's basketball's all-time assists record by hiting Evan Battey for an easy bucket in the Buffs' 89-60 win over California. Wrights' 563rd assist moved him past Jay Humphries and into sole possession of first place on Colorado's leaderboard, making this a Nextiva Milestone Moment. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.