Nextiva Milestone Moments: McKinley Wright IV first to 1,600 pts, 600 reb, 600 assists in Pac-12 men's basketball history

Colorado men's basketball's McKinley Wright IV became the first player ever to have 1,600 points, 600 assists, and 600 rebounds in Pac-12 men's basketball history in the Buffs' loss to California on Saturday. Wright IV joins Sabrina Ionescu as the only Pac-12 student-athlete reach this perch, making this a Nextiva Milestone Moment. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.