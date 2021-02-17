Nextiva Milestone Moments: Johnny Juzang scores career-best 32 points
UCLA men's basketball's Johnny Juzang went off against Washington, scoring 32 points in the Bruins 64-61 win. Juzang's 32 points were a career best, making this a Nextiva Milestone Moment.