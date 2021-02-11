Nextiva Milestone Moments: Jeriah Horne joins 1,000-point club
Colorado men's basketball's Jeriah Horne's 10 points in the Buffs' 82-79 win over Arizona were good to move the senior past 1,000 career points, making this a Nextiva Milestone Moment.