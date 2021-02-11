Nextiva Milestone Moments: Ethan Thompson moves into 10th place on Oregon State's scoring list
Oregon State men's basketball's Ethan Thompson scored 12 points in the Beavers 68-66 thriller over Washington State. The performance moved Thompson into sole possession of 10th place on Oregon State's all-time scoring list, making this a Nextiva Milestone Moment.