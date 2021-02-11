Nextiva Milestone Moments: Ethan Anderson hits career-high five three-pointers
USC men's basketball's Ethan Anderson hit five three-pointers en route to 19 points in the Trojans' 66-48 win over rival UCLA. Anderson's five threes were a career-high, making this a Nextiva Milestone Moment.