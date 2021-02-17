Nextiva Milestone Moments: Bobby Hurley wins 100th game as Arizona State head coach
The Arizona State Sun Devils defeated Oregon State in a 75-73 thriller to earn head coach Bobby Hurley his 100th victory and make this a Nextiva Milestone Moment. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.