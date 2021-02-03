Nextiva Milestone Moments: Alfonso Plummer scores 23 points in the 2nd half

Alfonso Plummer led the Utah Runnin' Utes to a 77-74 comeback victory over Colorado last Saturday. Plummer scored all 23 of his points in the second half, making this a Nextiva Milestone Moment. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.