What’s next for Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls after his season-ending foot surgery? LaVine’s trade value ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline has been in something of a free fall. This strongly suggests that LaVine will be in red and white through at least the end of the season.

But could the Bulls find him a home in the 2024 offseason, when teams have more assets to move and the UCLA alum can show his recovery is coming along apace — or even successful, with some luck? Chicago’s front office is going to want to proceed with caution in how they use LaVine’s contract in their presumed retool of the roster, but is there a chance they try to run it back?

The eponymous host of the Ball Don't Lie "Good Word with Goodwill" podcast linked up with Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer to talk it over.

