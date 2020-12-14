What’s next for White Sox offseason after Lance Lynn, Adam Eaton additions

What’s next for Sox offseason after Lynn, Eaton additions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox were busy last week, adding Lance Lynn and Adam Eaton to a roster with championship expectations for 2021.

The moves addressed the team’s two biggest offseason needs, but as is often the case during Hot Stove season, fans want to know what’s next.

RELATED: Why Sox haven't gone to top of free-agent market this winter

Rick Hahn said his front office will keep looking to improve the team, specifically saying that the relative affordability of the two acquisitions he made last week allows for flexibility to do more.

Click here for a look at what could follow these moves.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!