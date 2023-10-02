Next week's OSU-Purdue game to start at noon and be shown exclusively on Peacock streaming

Ohio State’s game Oct. 14 at Purdue will kick off at noon and be streamed on Peacock.

It is the first time that a Buckeyes game will be shown strictly on a streaming platform and not available on a broadcast or cable network. Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The Notre Dame game on Sept. 23 was shown on Peacock but also was available on NBC.

Peacock became one of several new media rights partners in the seven-year, $7 billion contract the Big Ten agreed to last year.

More: Three-star OL Marc Nave decommits from Ohio State football's 2024 recruiting class

Purdue is 2-3 this season after a 44-19 victory over Illinois on Saturday. Ohio State is 4-0.

Here's what you need to know about Ohio State's first-ever game on a streaming service.

How much is Peacock for OSU-Purdue game?

Ohio State fans will have to purchase the Peacock premium plan to watch the Purdue game.

More: Ohio State football schedules Ryan Day's alma mater for 2027

Peacock's premium plan is $5.99 per month. Through the plan, subscribers have access to live sporting events exclusive to Peacock and those that are live on NBC, such as Big Ten football, Premier League, Sunday Night Football and golf.

Peacock also offers a premium plus plan for $11.99 per month that includes no ads, the user's local NBC channel and the ability to download and watch select movies and TV shows offline.

Peacock free trial: Can Ohio State fans watch OSU vs. Purdue for free?

There is no free trial for Peacock premium.

Ohio State football schedule 2023: What other OSU games have kickoff times scheduled?

Ohio State has four games that have kickoff times and TV assignments scheduled.

Along with the Purdue game Oct. 14 at noon on Peacock, Ohio State will host Maryland Oct. 7 at noon on FOX. Ohio State will also host Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 on NBC. The Buckeyes' 2023 regular season finale against Michigan will be at noon Nov. 25 on FOX.

Ohio State's games against Penn State, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Minnesota do not have kickoff times or TV assignments.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Next week's Ohio State-Purdue noon game shown only on Peacock