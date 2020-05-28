As the country tries to move toward normalcy, so does the NFL.

In a memo sent Thursday to all teams, a copy of which PFT has obtained, Commissioner Roger Goodell has advised teams that the next phase of team facility reopening will begin on Monday, June 1.

On that day, “clubs may reopen ticket offices, retail shops and other customer-facing facilities as long as the operation of such facilities fully complies with state and local regulation,” Goodell said.

Employees of those operations will count toward the maximum number of persons allowed at the facility (no more than half of all staff, with a maximum of 75 persons).

The league also “expect[s] that next week clubs will be permitted to include members of their coaching staffs among the employees permitted to resume work in the club facility.” This hinges on the league’s ability to work with state and local authorities in community that have not yet announced definitive plans for the reopening of non-essential businesses and/or pro sports operations.

Currently, no coaches are permitted at team facilities, because not all facilities are able to be open.

Goodell also explained that the league office continues to work with the NFL Players Association “on developing protocols that will allow at least some players to return to your facilities on a limited basis prior to the conclusion of the offseason program.” Goodell said that the league expects “to begin sharing agreed-upon protocols and additional information very soon.”

It remains unclear whether teams will be able to gather players for a minicamp or other offseason work prior to the launch of training camp. It’s also unclear whether training camps will be able to proceed as scheduled, given the ongoing pandemic.

Next week, NFL moves to next phase of reopening team facilities originally appeared on Pro Football Talk