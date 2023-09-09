Next up for 'underdog' Texas State: UTSA and G.J. Kinne's old high school head coach

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne has had plenty to be happy about this week; his new-look Bobcats shocked Baylor 42-31 in last week's season opener. Kinne will square off against his old high school coach, UTSA's Jeff Traylor, on Saturday.

SAN MARCOS — After a three-year hiatus, Texas State and UTSA will face each other again Saturday in San Antonio. But even though it's been dubbed as the I-35 Rivalry, it's been a one-sided series in favor of the Roadrunners.

UTSA has won all four previous meetings — 38-21 in San Antonio in 2012, 44-14 in San Marcos in 2017, 24-21 in San Antonio in 2018 and 51-48 in double-overtime in San Marcos in 2020. But with new head coach G.J. Kinne's overhauled roster and last week's big season-opening win at Baylor, the Bobcats (1-0) are confident even though they're 13-point underdogs.

“It’s a rivalry game. That's always a unique deal,” Kinne said. “Anything can happen in a rivalry game. So we just got to go out there, play hard and see who wins.”

There’s an extra caveat to the rivalry between the two coaches; UTSA coach Jeff Traylor coached Kinne in Kinne's senior year at Gilmer High School, in 2006. They went 10-0 that season; Gilmer fell in the first round of the playoffs, and Kinne went on to sign with Texas.

“It’ll be different, for sure,” Kinne said. “Everyone knows how much respect I have for coach Traylor. I wouldn’t be in this position today without his help and guidance and mentorship. Obviously, it will be unique, but it’s about the kids. I’m not playing out there. I’m not throwing any passes — though I wish I could — and (Traylor isn’t) catching any. He was a tight end, I think. It’s going to be our guys out there playing hard.”

Texas State’s 42-31 win over Baylor was a surprise to many, but Kinne’s old ball coach wasn’t, recognizing his potential all the way back in high school.

“It doesn’t surprise me, his rise,” Traylor said. “He’s always been different, so that doesn’t surprise me about him at all. Me? Yeah, I’m pretty surprised I’m here.

“I think it got everybody in the nation’s attention," Traylor added. "You see the way G.J. has flipped that roster, he did a total overhaul. Everybody on the roster is pretty much somebody that he’s brought in from a Power Five school or from (Incarnate Word). Very few kids there are still playing that are original Texas State kids. It’s the way of the new game.”

Texas State’s offense gained 441 yards of total offense against Baylor, propelled by four total touchdowns from quarterback TJ Finley, the Sun Belt's offensive player of the week. Finley is one of 39 transfers in Texas State’s 53-man signing class for 2023.

“(TJ Finley) is really good,” Traylor said. “Both the backs are really good. All their receivers make plays. (Offensive coordinator Mack) Leftwich has done a really good job in doing what they did at (Incarnate Word). Playing with tempo and taking shots down the field. Kids play with a lot of confidence. They don’t make mistakes.”

While UTSA (0-1) lost its season opener at Houston 17-14, and quarterback Frank Harris struggled with three interceptions, Kinne isn’t taking the Roadrunners lightly, calling Harris “one of the top quarterbacks in all college football.”

“I don’t look into that (loss) at all,” Kinne said. “(Harris) is going to be ready to play. Very well coached. Their quarterback coach (Sean Davis) and offensive coordinator (Justin Burke) do a really good job with him. They’ll be ready to go.”

Saturday's game

Texas State (1-0) at UTSA (0-1), 2:30 p.m., Alamodome, ESPN+

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas State will try to improve to 2-0 on Saturday against UTSA