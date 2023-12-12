When is the next UK general election? Expert predicts dire result for the Tories

When is the next UK general election? Expert predicts dire result for the Tories

Rishi Sunak is attempting to avert a mass rebellion among Right-wing Tory MPs over his Rwanda deportation bill before a crucial vote.

The prime minister met potential rebels over breakfast in No 10 on Tuesday morning for eleventh-hour talks, as he tried to convince them to back the legislation. The bill seeks to send asylum seekers and economic migrants who arrive to the UK in small boats to Rwanda. Some on the Right of the party have argued that a tougher law is needed to ensure the scheme works.

In a a boost to the PM, One Nation moderates – numbering around 100 MPs – said that they would recommend backing the bill but have warned against any changes further down the line, arguing they could breach international law.

It means Mr Sunak is facing the biggest challenge to his authority from his own MPs, who could inflict a heavy blow to the PM over one of his key policies.

Over the weekend, an election expert warned that the Tories could be facing their worst ever result at the next general election and could be left with just 130 seats.

As the party remains dominated by infighting, Professor John Curtice said Mr Sunak’s party would be “lucky to win [many] more than 200 seats” and could see an even worse result if its dire poll ratings continued.

“If these patterns were to be replicated in a general election, the outcome for the Conservatives could be bleak indeed – maybe as few as 130 seats, the worst outcome in the party’s history,” he wrote for the Sunday Telegraph.

When is the next UK general election?

The maximum term for Parliament is five years. As the current Parliament first met on December 17, 2019, it will be automatically dissolved on December 17, 2024.

Polling day would therefore take place within 25 days, placing the next general election in January 2025. However, King Charles could dissolve Parliament at any time before this date at the request of the prime minister.

Senior Tory Lord Hayward previously suggested that a general election could be held in October 2024.

He said that Mr Sunak would want to help ease the cost of living crisis before inviting the British public to head to the polls.

When was the last general election?

The last general election was on December 12, 2019. The Conservative Party won a large majority. The prime minister at the time, Boris Johnson, called the election after months of parliamentary deadlock that delayed Brexit.

There was another general election in 2017, called by then-prime minister Theresa May, in the hope of strengthening her hand in the Brexit negotiations.

When can a general election be held?

On March 24, 2022, the Government repealed the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act 2011, which had created five-year periods between elections and allowed earlier elections only in specific circumstances. The UK thus reverted to the prior situation, when the prime minister can ask the King to dissolve Parliament so a general election can be held.

When the act was repealed, the then minister for the Cabinet Office, Michael Ellis, said: “The Fixed-Term Parliaments Act was not fit for purpose, causing constitutional chaos in 2019 and delaying the Government acting on people’s priorities.

“At critical moments, we must trust the British public’s good judgement. Elections give the public a voice, and it’s right that we return to a tried-and-tested system that allows them to take place when needed.”

Why are elections held on a Thursday?

Every general election since 1931 has been held on a Thursday.

It was suggested that this would encourage more people to vote. It has been thought that elections on a Friday would have had lower turnouts given people’s desire to begin their weekends.

Saturday and Sunday were believed to have been ruled out given the need to pay extra for polling staff (typically local council employees) to work at the weekend.