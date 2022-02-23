What’s next for Tom Brady will surprise everyone

Tom Brady has moved on from the NFL … for now, at least. So, what is next in the career path of the GOAT?

How about making a run into Hollywood? Yep, Brady is getting into the film business, as a producer and actor.

Per the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday:

In his first post-retirement move, @TomBrady will produce and star in a new road trip movie titled #80forBrady. The film will also feature Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field https://t.co/lSJPijULra pic.twitter.com/JcBwrRJEg8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 23, 2022

That’s an All-Star cast to go along with the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Per the article: