The Next Tim Tebow? Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg giving baseball a try

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow may not have made it to the majors since changing career paths and ditching football for baseball, but that apparently hasn't discouraged another signal caller from making the switch himself.

Quarterback Christian Hackenberg was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2016 draft. A former top high school recruit and stand-out quarterback at Penn State, he never made it onto the field for a game and was out of football by 2018. Hackenberg was one of the biggest names to play for the now-folded Alliance of American Football in 2019 but got benched just weeks into the season.

Now, he believes he has a chance of making something out of a professional baseball career.

"Simple as I can put it: I just want to compete, man," Hackenberg said in an interview with NBC Philadelphia. "I've kind of had my trials and tribulations with the NFL, and had success and had that roller-coaster ride. At the end of the day, I'm sitting here at 25…I feel like I've got a lot left in the tank."

Hackenberg plans to try out for scouts as a minor-league pitcher. The right-hander reportedly has a 90-mph fastball but last pitched regularly as a high schooler at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. According to MaxPreps, he had a 7.36 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 40 walks over 25 2/3 innings while mostly working as a reliever.

That is former Penn State quarterback ⁦@chackenberg1⁩ who is aiming for a pro career in baseball and throwing better than 90 mph. His story tonight ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ at 6 and 11. pic.twitter.com/Pt9ENO7RY4 — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) June 13, 2020

Tebow signed with the New York Mets in 2016 after falling out of the NFL. An outfielder, he's hit .223 with 18 home runs and 327 strikeouts in 287 career games over four levels of the minor leagues. For a few years, Tebow appeared close to making the majors as a September call-up-albeit more because of his status than his performance-but injuries ended both of his 2018 and 2019 seasons prematurely.

