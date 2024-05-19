Next-stop ... State ... as Division B track & field teams face off

May 18—BOWMAN COUNTY — The 'Dawgs came to win the Division B Southwest Region Track and Field Meet at home on Friday, May 17 ... and win they did, with the boys team piling up a massive, 212-point haul to hoist yet another trophy into the home-case, while the girls had an exceptional, 195-point showing of their own. The Dickinson Trinity girls team came in at second with 138.5 points, Killdeer was third with 103 and Richardton-Taylor ran-in with a fourth-place 74.5. Meanwhile, Killdeer placed second for the boys with 115 points to Trinity's 111 and Beulah rounded out the top-four at 63 points.

Individual results for the boys included Gage Glaser and Izaak Kudrna finishing a bang-bang first and second in the 100m dash with times of 11.53 and 11.54 seconds for the Titans and Cayden Neurohr earning fourth for Killdeer. On the girls side, Helena Pavek continues to set the gold sprint-standard for THS with a state-qualifying 12.72 to BCHS's Quin Andrews and Adyson Gerbig's 12.98 and 13.08, respectively, with Hettinger-Scranton's Sophia Kennedy finishing up the top-four and Andrews qualifying for state as well.

In the 200m dash, Pavek continued her hot-streak with a blue-ribbon 26.39 to qualify with Gerbig joining her at state with a 26.76 and Andrews hot on her heels in 27.04. Kudrna was tops among the boys in the event with a 23.47 showing and teammate Jake Shobe rolled in at a second-place clip of 23.69, while Killdeer's Nekori Dahlen was third in 23.98 second and Bohden Duffield came in fourth for Bowman.

Pavek simply cannot be stopped in the sprint events and logged another first in the 400m dash with a state-qualifying 59.23 — just in front of BCHS's Sophia Headley's 59.57 for second and state qualification — while Heart River's Abby Talkington was in third with a 1:01.97 and Landyn Gerbig came in fourth for the Bulldogs. The boys side saw another standout performance for BCHS's Taylor Wanner for a first-place and state-qualifying 50.24 with Shobe joining him in Bismarck after a second-place 50.95 for the Titans while Jekori Dahlen of Kildeer and Nathan Dix of Bowman also will be headed to state with times of 51.65 and 51.93, respectively.

Wanner continued his dominance in the 800m run/dash with a 2:03.6, just in front of teammates Jonah Njos at 2:04 and Gavin Lambourn at 2:04.3, while Jekori Dahlen climbed into fourth for KHS. On the girls side, Killdeer took the top-two spots through Addie Miller's state-qualifying time of 2:23.9 and Killdeer's Abby Hardersen, who charted a 2:27.4, while Landyn Gerbig ended up in third with a time of 2:28.1 and Jaci Fischer was fourth for the 'Dawgs.

Wanner and Njos also were 1-2 in the 1600m run at 4:38.93 and 4:39.26 to both qualify for state and Gabe Sarsland finished in fourth for BCHS, while Addie Miller was first in the event for Killdeer's girls with a 5:30.75 and Jaci Fischer finished in second with a 5:35 for Bowman while Hardersen ended up in third with a 5:39.72 and Julie Sarsland finished in fourth for BCHS.

Trinity's Carley Bullinger took top-honors in the 3200m run at 12:59 and Hardersen was second in 13:09.3, while BCHS took the next two spots through Jaylee Fischer and Julie Sarsland. Jonah Njos won the 3200m run in 10:25.6 and teammates Warner Bowman and Gabe Sarsland finished in second and third with times of 10:34.7 and 10:36.2 with Trevor Dalley of Hettinger-Scranton coming in at fourth.

Sophia Headley is seemingly unbeatable in the hurdle events, acing both tests in the 100m and 300m events with blue-ribbon, state-qualifying times of 16.45 and 45.83, while Richardton-Taylor's Juliet Redka came in third for the 100m event with a 17.48 and Salome Longeon finished fourth for Hettinger County. Meanwhile, in the 300m event BCHS's Adyson Gerbig was second with a 47.65 and Redka came in fourth with a 48.15 to also head to Bismarck's premier meet of the season. The boys side saw the Huskies Mark Fitterer take first with a 17.68 and Killdeer's Ayrain O'Hotto earn third in the 110m event with Matthew Aune finishing in fourth for the Raiders. The 300m hurdle race was won by Aune in 43.52 with Nekori Dahlen in at second with a time of 45.01 and Fitterer coming in fourth for HCHS.

For the relays, Jake Glaser, Brody Kuntz, and Alonzo and Izaak Kudrna took first for Trinity with a state-qualifying 45.61 in the 4x100m event, while Bowman County finished in third, and for the girls event Hettinger-Scranton took top-honors with a state-qualifying team of Sienna Burwick, Gracia Jorgenson, Laela Jensen and Kennedy nailing down a time of 51.7 with Richardton-Taylor and BCHS finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Gage Glaser teamed up with Luke and Jake Shobe and Izaak Kudrna to win the 4x200m event with a 1:32.64 and Killdeer also qualified for state through Michael Dukart, Cooper Bang, Tucker Bohmbach and Jekori Dahlen with a 1:35.05, while Bowman County was third and Heart River finished fourth. For the girls event, Serenity Pavlicek, Bella Kovash, Nora Winhold and Pavek earned first for Trinity with a state-qualifying 1:49.51 and Heart River earned second, while Killdeer came in fourth in the event.

The Bowman County girls won the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:17.08 to qualify for state and bring along Quin Andrews, Landyn Gerbig, Haydn Hlebechuk and Jaci Fischer, while Hettinger County took second, Trinity earned third and Heart River finished in fourth. The boys event was a blue-ribbon finish for Killdeer's team of Nekori and Jekori Dahlen, with Bang and Dean Dumas joining them in 3:33.41 to qualify for state, while Bowman County took second, Trinity earned third and Beach took fourth.

The Buccaneers's team of Justus Baker, Adam and Andrew Trask and Kade Manhart took home first in the 4x800m event in a state-qualifying time of 8:36.22, while Richardton-Taylor's squad of Matthew and Tracy Aune, Hadley Paulson and Marcus Cuevas also will be joining them in Bismarck with a second-place finish of 8:37.33, with Bowman finishing in third and Trinity rounding out the top-four.

The field-events saw Hunter Rasmussen continue to thrill audiences with a first-place showing of 55'6" in the shot-put and a 147'11" mark in the discus — both for blue-ribbons and state-qualifiers — with Richardton-Taylor's Kane Rivinius placing second with a 47'11" in the shot and Caisen Dohrmann will be headed to state from Richardton-Taylor with a discus throw of 142'4", while Calvin Dobitz of Killdeer and Rivinius also qualified at third and fourth with marks of 141'7" and 140'8", respectively.

Killdeer's Lainey Kucera has been just-as-dominant for the girls in the shot-put, taking first with another state qualifier at 38'9" and being followed by Eastyn Gebhardt of Richardton-Taylor in fourth place. Trinity's Melissa Zach is headed to state after a second-place 115'5" discus throw, while teammate Mackenna Ernst notched a third-place performance and fellow Titan Grace Veverka was fourth.

Surprising nobody, Jenna Schutt of Richardton-Taylor finished in first place with a state-qualifying mark of 123'6" in the javelin, while her teammate Evelyn Kuntz will also will be joining her at state after a second-place throw of 114'2" and the Huskies' Samantha Greff is headed to Bismarck with a third-place 110'5" performance with Bella Kovash of Trinity rounding-out the top-four and having already qualified. The boys javelin was won by Heart River's Jayden Bailey's 151'8" mark, with Trinity's Jace Peters coming in third and Gus Mohmbach finishing in fourth for Killdeer.

Madeline Lambert took first in the high-jump for Killdeer at 5'2" with Hettinger County's Anna Nasset finishing at the same height with more attempts, while Addie Umbriet of Bowman County was third and Olivia Kessel finished fourth for THS. The boys saw a top-two finish for Kildeer through Jaxon Reese and Cooper Bang at 6' and 5'10", respectively, with Matthew Aune finishing in third for the Raiders and Kyle Brosz taking fourth for Bowman.

Dickinson Trinity took the top-two spots in the pole-vault with 11'6" and 10'6" efforts, respectively, for Jake and Max Glaser, while Logan Hardersen finished-up the top-four for Killdeer. The girls side was also won by Trinity through Anna Clifton's 10' effort, with Leah Duttenhefner taking second for Killdeer at 9' and Julie Sarsland earned third for the Bulldogs with Killdeer's Josey Andersen taking fourth.

BCHS's Bohden Duffield was first with a 21'3" long-jump mark to qualify for state along with his teammate Nathan Dix after a second-place leap of 21'2.5" and his brother, Bishop's, fourth-place 20'9" effort also sends him to Bismarck. Headley won the girls event with a 17'4.5" effort that beat the qualification standard by almost a foot, while Juliet Redka qualified with a second-place 16'5" for the Raiders and Abby Talkington was third for Heart River.

The triple-jump saw the 'Dawgs take the top-two spots through the Duffields, as Bohden notched a 41'2.5" performance and Bishop marked a 40'5" with Beach's Lucas Brown finishing third and Fitterer taking fourth for the Huskies. In the girls event, Anna Nasset was tops for Hettinger County with a 34'5" effort to qualify for state with Bowman County's Addie Umbreit earning second with a 32'10" effort and Mariska Krank finishing in third for Richardton-Taylor.

