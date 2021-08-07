THE NEXT STEP: Lady Tigers have the tools to climb postseason ladder

Aug. 7—Tahlequah will be looking to take the next step in fastpitch softball under head coach Chris Ray in 2021.

The Lady Tigers, who went 19-17 in 2020, return every position player, as well as one of their two primary pitchers.

It's a group that has all the tools to get to the next step — not just reach the Class 5A State Tournament, but make some noise when it gets there.

Ray has guided Tahlequah to state tournament appearances in each of his three seasons, and the program has reached state the last four years.

But the Lady Tigers are looking for more this year.

"At the beginning of the year I asked the kids to give me three individual goals and three team goals and the overwhelming number for the top three goals I got was first of all win the district and secure a home field regional, qualify for the state tournament, and the biggest one was get past the first round of the state tournament," Ray said. "They understand, and they're ready to take that next step.

"These kids know how to play and they understand the game. We've just got to continue to work hard every day and continue to improve on the fundamentals."

Three of Tahlequah's five seniors — Lexi Hannah, Mia Allen and Hailey Enlow — will provide a solid foundation. The trio has played a lot of softball since joining the program as freshmen.

Juniors Jayley Ray and Mikah Vann have also seen a lot of action since they were freshmen, and a sophomore group consisting of Charlea Cochran, Paisley Qualls, Madi Matthews and Jersey Retzloff each played starting roles in their first years.

Tahlequah's biggest strength will be its flexibility and depth.

"We will be able to move people around," Ray said. "We've got two, if not three, people at almost every position that we can slide in there and feel like we can still compete at a high level. The flexibility and the ability of the kids to play multiple positions is definitely going to be a plus. It will allow us to stay very good defensively no matter who's pitching."

Six of the returnees — Hannah, Allen, Cochran, Enlow, Vann and Ray — played in all 36 games last year and had at least 110 plate appearances.

Hannah, who will return as the starting shortstop and will bolster the lineup as the leadoff hitter, led the team in hitting with a .394 batting average, and also led in hits (41), runs scored (44) and walks (19). She posted a team-high .508 on-base percentage and stole a team-high 30 bases.

Joining Hannah at the other middle infield spot is Cochran at second base. Cochran hit .309 and drove in a team-best 26 runs last season.

Ray, who will get time in the pitcher's circle this year, will be the primary third baseman, and Enlow will continue her role at first base. Ray batted .326 and knocked in 24 runs in 2020, and Enlow hit .314 with 23 RBIs.

The Lady Tigers will have their most depth at catcher with Retzloff, sophomore Maddy Parish and newcomer Jadyn Buttery, a sophomore who didn't play as a freshman. Retzloff appeared in 30 games last year and led the team with four home runs, while Parish saw time in 10 games and collected four hits and drove in four runs in just seven at-bats.

Vann returns as the most experienced pitcher and can also swing the bat. Vann had a 3.91 earned run average in 96.2 innings as a sophomore. The left-hander recorded 87 strikeouts and posted an 8-6 won-loss record. With the bat, Vann hit .347 and finished with 23 RBIs.

Tahlequah will have a lot of options in the outfield where it starts with Allen in centerfield. Allen hit .343 with 23 runs driven in and was second on the team with 35 hits.

Matthews, Qualls and sophomore Loren Walker will be the other primary outfielders. Matthews batted .328 and appeared in 30 games as a freshman, while Qualls played in 25 games and hit .231.

Others who will contribute are seniors Kloie Vertz (pitcher) and Skylah Wilson (outfield).

Joining Buttery as newcomers in 2021 include sophomore Tara Dye (outfield), and freshmen Jordan Breed (outfield), Draeuh Dallis (pitcher) and Amelia Miller (outfield/catcher).

Tahlequah opens its season Monday with a trip to Sand Springs. The Lady Tigers will play twice Tuesday at the Pryor Festival and conclude opening week at the Broken Arrow Tournament. Tahlequah's home opener is Aug. 17 against Glenpool in a District 5A-4 matchup.