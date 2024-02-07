To the next step: Gainesville area athletes who have inked so far on National Signing Day
Note: This list will be updated throughout the day as more names come in. If there are any Gainesville area players continuing their playing career at the next level who is missing from this list, please send their name, position and what school they’ll be attending to nram@gannett.com.
The immediate taste of success and/or disappointment has long exited the psyche of high school football seniors.
In the two months since football seasons officially ended, Gainesville area players sifted through offers from colleges all over the nation before deciding where to spend formative years of their lives.
Now, the day is finally here to put pen-to-paper.
From Starke to Newberry and multiple places in between, players will celebrate with friends, family and coaches as they prepare to embark on the next chapter in their lives.
Here is each Gainesville area football player who will be signing in the coming weeks and where they'll be heading. In addition, the bottom lists the players who signed on December 20 for National Early Signing Day:
Bradford
Chailil Cummings – University of Memphis
Dae’Jon Shanks – Hutchinson Junior College (Hutchinson, Kansas)
Willie Pollard – St. Thomas University (Miami Gardens)
Torin Brazell – East Carolina University
Buchholz
Jordan Richardson – Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Wesson, Mississippi)
Dylan Lloyd – Florida Atlantic University
Columbia
Kani Fulton – Tusculum University (Tusculum, Tennessee)
Eastside
Chris Bishop – St. Thomas
Antonio Hubbert – Jacksonville A.A. Christian College
Joshua Benjamin – Johnson C. Smith College (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Fort White
Dakota Fisher – Charleston Southern University
Gainesville
Kane Smith – Husson University (Bangor, Maine)
AJ White, Jaden Brown, D’Ovyon Murphy – Jacksonville A.A. Christian
Edson Maldonado – Culver-Stockton College (Canton, Missouri)
Datron Jackson – Andrew College (Cuthbert, Georgia)
Derrick Ford – St Thomas
Hawthorne
Andrew Zock – United States Naval Academy
Matthew McKinley-Daniels – University of Delaware
Newberry
David Schmidt – University of Florida (Preferred Walk-On)
Oak Hall
Christopher Davis Jr. – Livingstone College (Salisbury, North Carolina)
Abram Jerkins – Andrew College
Union County
Jacob Jenkins – North Carolina A&T (Greensboro)
Deonte Jones – St. Thomas
Williston
Carter Benton, Wyatt Woodford – St. Thomas
Javon Brown – Toledo University
Shooby Coleman – UNC Pembroke
Who inked on Early Signing Day?
Bradford
Chason Clark – Marshall
Buchholz
Myles Graham – Florida
Kendall Jackson – Texas A&M
Columbia
Camdon Frier – Florida State
Jerome Carter – Old Dominion
Hawthorne
Alvon Isaac – South Florida
Noah Ram covers Gainesville-area high school sports and University of Florida athletics for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at Nram@gannett.com and follow him @Noah_ram1 on Twitter.
